10 ideas for modular shelves: ideal for small homes!

When you need to save on space but still find a solution for storage woes, then we have two words for you: modular shelving. Coming in all sorts of sizes, dimensions and shapes, modular shelving is much more than your average bookshelf or built-in units. They can reach industrial sizes, stretching across entire walls or be arranged in complex geometric patterns.

Adaptable, durable and utilitarian, modular shelving is often the best choice for shelving. They can fit easily into awkward corners, be integrated into existing structures and around drawers, hanging rails, or other shelving units. But for something that is so versatile, sadly modular shelving is often overlooked, or commonly seen as basic and cheap. So to change that, we have 10 ideas for modular shelving that are attractive and practical and are fast becoming a favorite of interior decorators worldwide.