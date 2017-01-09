A modern and artistic Long Island home

Living in New York City has its perks but it can also take a toll on you. The stress of the city can be overwhelming at times so it is good to be able to get away and that is exactly what this incredible home on Long Island was built for. This home in Southampton, New York was built for an artist and a Broadway producer, two jobs that are both incredible and incredibly demanding. Having a home outside the city to escape to is the perfect solution to finding a good balance between work and home life. This super contemporary home is perfect for the modern couple and has everything you would need to escape from the hectic life in the city!
The exterior of this home is super modern and stands out against the surrounding nature. The two-tone facade features a wood paneled upper level and a concrete lower level. The slanted roof is great for the cold winters because it allows the snow to slide right off rather than collect on the roof and cause damage. It also provides a very unique feature to the architecture of the home. The lower level of the home has many parts that are jutting out to make the home more spacious and give a unique edge to the architecture. There are many windows all along this super modern home which is perfect to bring more natural light into the space and make it feel more bright and open.
What better way to escape the city life than with a big house with a big relaxing pool in the backyard? It's very difficult to find outdoor pools in the middle of New York City unless you have a lot of money, so it is great to be able to drive an hour and go to our own personal oasis. The home is designed in an L-shape, providing a natural barrier from the surroundings on two sides rather than just one. The lovely pool is large enough to relax in or get in a few laps for exercise. There is even a little hot tub for when the colder months hit but you still want to enjoy the outdoors. The design of the backyard is quite minimal and simple but still provides a lot of style for the modern home.
This creative couple needs a place to escape to but that doesn't mean they have to leave all their work behind. Creatives need a space in their home to create their work just like in they would in the city. This incredible space in Long Island gives them the perfect amount of space to enjoy a relaxing day or even get a bit or work done in the comfort of their own home. The beautiful living room is quite simple but the musical instruments and art give the space style without feeling too cluttered. The two armchairs in the space also reflect the different and opposing styles of the couple; one is a bit more vintage while the other is a bit more modern. They have combined the two styles to form a first harmony in their home, just as they do in their relationship.
One thing that you can tell about this family is that they are very simple. They prefer things to be neat and organized and very sleek. Nothing in the home feels cluttered which makes this 4,800 square foot home feel even bigger than it is. The kitchen is no exception, with sleek cabinets that don't have handles and clean lines throughout the space. The design features a mix of wooden cabinets, gray cabinets and stainless steel countertops and appliances. The whole kitchen is very contemporary but isn't overly complicated. There is a nice flow in the space and the kitchen island even features a small breakfast bar so that you can have a quick meal before going to relax.
There is no better place to get inspired than when you are relaxing along the beach or surrounded by nature, and this home has both! Long Island is a very pretty location with lots of trees, nature, and a long strip of beaches. There is no shortage of relaxation and inspiration here. This gives the artist in the family a great amount to work with and is made even better by this super spacious in-home art studio. The space is complete with a large island with plenty of storage for art supplies and a big work surface. The high ceilings are necessary for those who work with paint so that they air can flow better and the windows in the space offer plenty of sunlight to get work done during the day.