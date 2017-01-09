A modern and artistic Long Island home

This creative couple needs a place to escape to but that doesn't mean they have to leave all their work behind. Creatives need a space in their home to create their work just like in they would in the city. This incredible space in Long Island gives them the perfect amount of space to enjoy a relaxing day or even get a bit or work done in the comfort of their own home. The beautiful living room is quite simple but the musical instruments and art give the space style without feeling too cluttered. The two armchairs in the space also reflect the different and opposing styles of the couple; one is a bit more vintage while the other is a bit more modern. They have combined the two styles to form a first harmony in their home, just as they do in their relationship.