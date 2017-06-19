Here at homify we have often said just how well white and wood work together, but today you will get to see for yourselves! We are featuring a modern, minimalist kitchen designed by the architects at Toronto firm STUDIO Z.
And it seems they also agree about how great white and wood look together, because they have fully committed the look of this kitchen to it. Let's see how they managed to make it look so magnificent.
Kitchens: a beautiful white kitchen with beautiful wood elements!
Looking at the kitchen from one corner it's easy to see just how harmonious the whole room is. The dark hardwood floors really ground the space and the white painted walls and ceiling give it the spaciousness and airy feel it needs to balance it out.
The wooden framing around the end door gives the room a focal point and keeps the look cohesive.
Having the cupboards all white means it is easy to see any build up of dirt or dust that needs wiping off. It may sound like a lot of hard work keeping white as white as possible, but will force any homeowner to keep the kitchen clean—which is more important than staying lazy!
And behind that flawless white facade are surprisingly deep cupboards. And another opportunity to bring in some more wooden detailing. Installed around the back wall of the corner cupboard, the wooden board adds a bit of dimension to the space and is the perfect place to keep important receipts or recipes.
Another benefit of having all-white cupboards? A simply stunning look. This wall looks quite the sight thanks to the immaculate exterior, long slim design of the cupboards, the integrated handles, the white tiling on the back wall and the spotlights installed above the counter.
The dark, granite work bench breaks up the monotony of the white for a striking effect.
As we mentioned earlier, the wooden door at the end of the room really is a star piece and now you can see why. High and wide, it opens up onto the back deck, connecting the peaceful outdoor terrace with the stylish kitchen. Together the two create a calm and tranquil corner of this home.
The mahogany frame and paneling around this door is a rich wood only made more luscious when paired next to the crisp white surfaces. The dining table inside is also made from the same wood, as are the chairs and together really stand out as quality pieces.
We hope you now agree that the power of simplicity is often overlooked in many homes.