Here at homify we have often said just how well white and wood work together, but today you will get to see for yourselves! We are featuring a modern, minimalist kitchen designed by the architects at Toronto firm STUDIO Z.

And it seems they also agree about how great white and wood look together, because they have fully committed the look of this kitchen to it. Let's see how they managed to make it look so magnificent.

Kitchens: a beautiful white kitchen with beautiful wood elements!