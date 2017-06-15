Having an organized kitchen with a strict system in place may sound like a bore, but trust us, it really does make cooking, and kitchen life in general, a lot easier! In case you have no idea where to start, or how to improve your work space, we have got six different tips today to help you along the way. So let's not hesitate any more—here they are:
Kitchens: 6 ideas for a functional and beautiful kitchen!
Cookers and stove tops are where we spend a lot of the time in the kitchen, so the area around them need to be smartly organized, and more importantly, kept free. Hanging kitchen tools vertically and close at hand will help—one brilliant idea: install a magnetic strip on the wall to hold all large knives and other steel accessories on.
If you have a separated dining space, then why not include cupboards close by that can house all plates, bowls and cutlery that are used in that area? It will free up room in the kitchen and make it much quicker when it comes to setting the table.
Having multi-functional cupboards like this one is essential for maintaining order. So when possible, dedicate a space for everything, and keep everything in its place.
If you have loose herbs or spices, then store them in uniform containers with clear labels—it also cuts down on time spent searching for that condiment you need to finish your cooking.
This is a good tip for those with smaller kitchens, or those who use tools and accessories regularly. A hanging rack like this stylish one is ideal to install over a central kitchen island, making it easy to grab those things you need, when you need them.
This kitchen island is a fantastic way to make the most of the space—workbench on top, long, deep drawers in the middle, and a shelf down the bottom. Make sure every inch of every corner is being used! (Also note the vertical storage of plates in the corner plate rack—another great space saving tip.)
Tupperware and plastic containers play a major part in busy households, but can be a pain to store. You could either dedicate an entire shelf or cupboard to them, or if you are tall, try storing them on top of cabinets and out of sight. That space above cupboards that many kitchens have is often under-utilized and can house many unused objects, or pot plants for added color.
