Modern hut in the middle of the forest

Who has never wanted a romantic cabin in the woods to escape to when it all gets too much? Well, these lucky homeowners have exactly that. Built by architect firm BIO—ARCHITECTURAL BUREAU OF IVAN OVCHINNIKOV, this winter wonderland combines sustainable building practices and eco design with the coziness of country living.

Headed by Russian architect Ivan Ovchinnikov, this company specializes in constructing compact housing with a futuristic vision in remote places. And as you will soon see in the images, this hut is deep in the middle of nowhere, but still manages to have all the luxuries and comforts of any modern home. Let's take a tour around.