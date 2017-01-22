Modern hut in the middle of the forest

Who has never wanted a romantic cabin in the woods to escape to when it all gets too much? Well, these lucky homeowners have exactly that. Built by architect firm BIO—ARCHITECTURAL BUREAU OF IVAN OVCHINNIKOV, this winter wonderland combines sustainable building practices and eco design with the coziness of country living.
Headed by Russian architect Ivan Ovchinnikov, this company specializes in constructing compact housing with a futuristic vision in remote places. And as you will soon see in the images, this hut is deep in the middle of nowhere, but still manages to have all the luxuries and comforts of any modern home. Let's take a tour around.
Surrounded by nothing but trees and snow in the wintertime, you would want to make sure your home here is dry, warm, safe and reliable. This small hut is designed first and foremost in the most practical way, and built from sturdy and durable materials. You wouldn't want any gaps in the windows in this weather!
The front is built mostly from glass fitted into wooden framing. This means the views from inside the cozy cabin out into the woods are as good as they can get, you can keep an eye on the weather, and there is as much light inside as possible.
And because of that glass front, at nighttime this little wooden hideout glows with the warm lighting coming from inside. It looks comfortable and snug; a beacon of coziness and safety in the harsh wilderness that surrounds it.
If your home is nestled in the woods, doesn't it make sense to build it entirely from wood? The architect thought so too. Constructed from the same material that envelops it, this cabin is wood, wood and more wood. Everything is left unpainted, undecorated and unembellished.
This cabin is what it is, nothing more or nothing unnecessary. With the addition of some classic-shaped lights, sturdy shelving, power points and practical furniture, this is an enjoyable home away from home.
The problem of warmth is a big focus in this cabin, and it has well and truly been taken care of. There is a fireplace in one corner, accompanied by a well stocked shelving unit of firewood. Ceilings are low to trap the heat in and the cabin is kept open plan to make sure the whole place is heated up, not just one room. There is also a portable heater to make sure no toes are kept cold.
Even though this looks like it is a pretty primitive hut, this cabin uses the most modern building techniques and the highest quality materials. These architects have made it look so easy to live comfortably in the middle of nowhere. And as adorable and cozy as this cabin looks, this is somewhere we definitely wouldn't mind being snowed in!
