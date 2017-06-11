Is your home on the smaller side of things? Or maybe you are looking for a quick fix to create that little bit of extra room on your property? There are countless ways that you can, and we have got 12 of them here to show you today. From building self standing garden houses to tacking on a tidy side wing to your existing house, you can easily have more space than what you currently have.

And don't think that these additional spaces will feel cold or uninhabitable like a shipping container. Once completed and filled with furniture they will fast feel as cozy and comfortable as your house you are living in today. Let's begin taking a look at the options you have to increase your floor area at home.

Home: 12 ways to increase your home space