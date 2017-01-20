Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Before and after: an amazing metamorphosis of a real estate

Genista Jurgens Genista Jurgens
Umbau und Erweiterung eines Mehrfamilienhauses, Architekturbüro Kirchmair + Meierhofer Architekturbüro Kirchmair + Meierhofer Modern Kid's Room
Loading admin actions …

What started off as an uninteresting, run-of-the-mill property that lacked personality or uniqueness, after completion, managed to do a 180 degree turnaround. This striking renovation designed by ARCHITEKTURBÜRO KIRCHMAIR + MEIERHOFER has breathed new life into a sad facade, giving this home a whole new front deck, an impressive entrance way, a sunny home office space, and an extended downstairs living and dining area. It's a dramatic transformation, so let's take a look at just what changed. 

Before: boring and basic.

Umbau und Erweiterung eines Mehrfamilienhauses, Architekturbüro Kirchmair + Meierhofer Architekturbüro Kirchmair + Meierhofer
Architekturbüro Kirchmair + Meierhofer

Architekturbüro Kirchmair + Meierhofer
Architekturbüro Kirchmair + Meierhofer
Architekturbüro Kirchmair + Meierhofer

The facade as it was before was flat, mundane and tedious. The entrance way was non-existent, the garden space abysmal and because there was no property fence, or separation between the house and the street—privacy was desperately needed. But thankfully the architects stepped in and saved this house from despair. 

After: modernized and memorable.

Umbau und Erweiterung eines Mehrfamilienhauses, Architekturbüro Kirchmair + Meierhofer Architekturbüro Kirchmair + Meierhofer
Architekturbüro Kirchmair + Meierhofer

Architekturbüro Kirchmair + Meierhofer
Architekturbüro Kirchmair + Meierhofer
Architekturbüro Kirchmair + Meierhofer

Gaining a whole new wing, the facade of this home was immediately made unique. A smooth concrete fence was added around the property, creating an intimate front garden, and a pathway was built leading up to the front door. 

Thanks to the strong shapes and bold design of this new exterior, this plain old suburban house has become an architectural attraction that stands out from the neighbors' properties. 

Letting the light in.

Umbau und Erweiterung eines Mehrfamilienhauses, Architekturbüro Kirchmair + Meierhofer Architekturbüro Kirchmair + Meierhofer Modern Dining Room
Architekturbüro Kirchmair + Meierhofer

Architekturbüro Kirchmair + Meierhofer
Architekturbüro Kirchmair + Meierhofer
Architekturbüro Kirchmair + Meierhofer

On the ground floor, the addition has made the dining room much more spacious, even though the ceilings are kept low. The windows that run along the front of the house let in enough light for the back kitchen space. And the walls are kept white to make sure the light bounces around even more. 

Strong and stylish shapes.

Umbau und Erweiterung eines Mehrfamilienhauses, Architekturbüro Kirchmair + Meierhofer Architekturbüro Kirchmair + Meierhofer Modern Dining Room
Architekturbüro Kirchmair + Meierhofer

Architekturbüro Kirchmair + Meierhofer
Architekturbüro Kirchmair + Meierhofer
Architekturbüro Kirchmair + Meierhofer

This cozy living room has had a very stylish, and ultra-modern fireplace added, with a cleverly concealed ventilation system. Matching the bold design of the facade, this pillar is modern, geometric and minimal, and there's even a storage area for the cut firewood to one side. 

Short black chairs and a red cubed foot stool match the stark design.

Adding the personality.

Umbau und Erweiterung eines Mehrfamilienhauses, Architekturbüro Kirchmair + Meierhofer Architekturbüro Kirchmair + Meierhofer Modern Kid's Room
Architekturbüro Kirchmair + Meierhofer

Architekturbüro Kirchmair + Meierhofer
Architekturbüro Kirchmair + Meierhofer
Architekturbüro Kirchmair + Meierhofer

Compared to what this house looked like before, this colorful hallway is worlds away. Once again, there are wide windows that take advantage of the light flooding in, and the decor matches the brightness. Hot pink floor cushions and low seating keep this space informal and relaxed. It's now the perfect place to get artistic and create more vibrant artwork like those pieces on the walls already. 

And if you like what you see in this colorful hallway, then check out this small but vivacious home with some Brazilian flair

How to build a trendy and modern terrace
We love that small stylish fireplace. What's your favorite part of this transformation?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks