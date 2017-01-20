Before and after: an amazing metamorphosis of a real estate

What started off as an uninteresting, run-of-the-mill property that lacked personality or uniqueness, after completion, managed to do a 180 degree turnaround. This striking renovation designed by ARCHITEKTURBÜRO KIRCHMAIR + MEIERHOFER has breathed new life into a sad facade, giving this home a whole new front deck, an impressive entrance way, a sunny home office space, and an extended downstairs living and dining area. It's a dramatic transformation, so let's take a look at just what changed.
The facade as it was before was flat, mundane and tedious. The entrance way was non-existent, the garden space abysmal and because there was no property fence, or separation between the house and the street—privacy was desperately needed. But thankfully the architects stepped in and saved this house from despair.
Gaining a whole new wing, the facade of this home was immediately made unique. A smooth concrete fence was added around the property, creating an intimate front garden, and a pathway was built leading up to the front door.
Thanks to the strong shapes and bold design of this new exterior, this plain old suburban house has become an architectural attraction that stands out from the neighbors' properties.
On the ground floor, the addition has made the dining room much more spacious, even though the ceilings are kept low. The windows that run along the front of the house let in enough light for the back kitchen space. And the walls are kept white to make sure the light bounces around even more.
This cozy living room has had a very stylish, and ultra-modern fireplace added, with a cleverly concealed ventilation system. Matching the bold design of the facade, this pillar is modern, geometric and minimal, and there's even a storage area for the cut firewood to one side.
Short black chairs and a red cubed foot stool match the stark design.
Compared to what this house looked like before, this colorful hallway is worlds away. Once again, there are wide windows that take advantage of the light flooding in, and the decor matches the brightness. Hot pink floor cushions and low seating keep this space informal and relaxed. It's now the perfect place to get artistic and create more vibrant artwork like those pieces on the walls already.
