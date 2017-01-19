Dream home at your fingertips

This featured home is one for anyone who has dared to dream about their ideal dwelling. It's a star property that will impress anyone simply because of it's stellar location. Perched on top of a hill looking down over a green valley, it feels like the ultimate holiday retreat, when in fact the owners get to live here everyday of the year.

This home made from premium stone, natural wood and thick glass looks somewhat like an expensive ski chalet. It's large and stately, but decorated just right to still feel comfortable, personalised and will make any one feel instantly at home once inside. Let's show you what we mean.