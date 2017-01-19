Dream home at your fingertips

Your browser is out-of-date.

Genista Jurgens
Casa Rústica en el Pirineo catalán
This featured home is one for anyone who has dared to dream about their ideal dwelling. It's a star property that will impress anyone simply because of it's stellar location. Perched on top of a hill looking down over a green valley, it feels like the ultimate holiday retreat, when in fact the owners get to live here everyday of the year. 

This home made from premium stone, natural wood and thick glass looks somewhat like an expensive ski chalet. It's large and stately, but decorated just right to still feel comfortable, personalised and will make any one feel instantly at home once inside. Let's show you what we mean.  

Fitting in.

Casa Rústica en el Pirineo catalán
Built from the same materials as it's surroundings, this sprawling house fits right into the natural landscape. The hill has been levelled out, allowing the house to nestle itself perfectly into the side of it. Large rocks have been gathered up and packed into the front of the property to stabilize the soil. And the front lawn is kept simple, so to not spoil the million dollar views down into the valley. 

Low-key and high-quality materials.

Casa Rústica en el Pirineo catalán
Home builders CANEXEL have kept the exterior as natural looking and downplayed as possible. They have favoured simple materials, and where possible, neutral colours. The base is made from stained timbre, the garage from cut stone, the roofing from gray lightweight metal, and the driveway is poured concrete. 

A stone's throw.

Casa Rústica en el Pirineo catalán
The ground level is also built from cut stone, resulting in a stunning textured look when combined with the wooden paneling of the rest of the house. It's also used in the base of the pillars on the decking, and around the edges of the property. Finding different ways to use the same material like this one does will keep your home looking cohesive and polished

High ceilings and exposed beams.

Casa Rústica en el Pirineo catalán
It's the high ceilings of the living room and dining area that give this home its luxurious, stately feel. And with all of the natural wood and warm lighting everywhere, it really does feel like you could be in an expensive mountain resort in this home. 

Traditional cooking.

Casa Rústica en el Pirineo catalán
With the colonial style cabinets and cool grey, cream and navy colour theme, this kitchen looks graceful, elegant and timeless. The gray granite bench extends the stone theme into the kitchen, and works perfectly with the wall color and the decorative tiling on the floor. 

The view from the top.

Casa Rústica en el Pirineo catalán
With it's large corner windows, the master bedroom is the room with the best view. The decor is kept minimal and modest to keep the focus on the natural beauty on the other side of the windows. Again, dimmed lighting plays a key role in setting the cozy mood in this wooden wonder-house. 

And if you want more of this style that celebrates nature, check out this modern cabin

Reincarnation of an old yet charming home
Tell us what you like most about this home on the hills in the comments below.  

No, Thanks