The best projects of houses in the suburbs

Today's collection focuses on the hidden gems that are often overlooked: the stately houses tucked away in the suburbs. These are ten houses that are a level above the rest. They are large, traditional and have an air of dignity to them. Often finished with wooden weatherboards and painted balconies, these homes take an older colonial style and make it grand.
With groomed gardens, immaculate lawns and perfectly paved driveways, these ten properties are picture perfect.
Fittingly, this classic colonial style home was built by German architects THE WHITE HOUSE AMERICAN DREAM HOMES GMBH. And what a dream it is—painted all in white, with a double garage, and a covered terrace that wraps around the front corner. It even has a swing on the porch to enjoy those afternoon hours on!
With it's high apex, steep roof and white trim around the windows, this house by CANEXEL is something out of a fairytale. Its color combination of navy, beige and white is light and fresh, and looks like a dream next to the stone garage.
The garden beds full of colorful flowers add to the charm of this lovable little house.
It may look like a cute cottage from the front, but this house is actually hiding the bulk of its shape around the back. Once around the rear of the house, you can see it has three separate levels.
And it's not the only surprise—the covered balcony has an open fireplace tucked around the corner out of sight. The beautiful home with the honey colored bricks looks reserved and quiet but turns out it has many secrets.
Built by RAPHAELDESIGN, this is a magnificent home with multiple rooms, two levels and an impressive garden. And that's just the exterior. Inside, the designers blend traditional with contemporary, using painted plaster, stained wood, rough metal and raw bricks side by side.
The color scheme is primarily white and grey throughout, with accents of browns and beiges. The neutrals let the materials do all the talking.
Built completely from brown brick, this house is unforgettable. That grand entrance way with stairs leading to double doors set the tone for this palatial and opulent home. Looks majestic, right?
On a smaller scale than the previous home, this abode is just as inspiring. With it's modern version of the white picket fence, planter boxes on the windowsills and perfectly painted facade, this is the quintessential suburban dream. It couldn't get any cute!
If you love this sweet style, take a look around this cute home.
Tall windows, symmetrical design, painted weatherboards and old-fashioned wall mounted lamps make this house built by HOUSEPROJECTS LTD attractive and alluring. Surrounded by healthy lawn and untrimmed shrubs, it looks easy going and care free. Definitely a place we want to live in!
It's the power of symmetry that makes this property really shine. That front facade is impeccable with its white pillars, stone walls, trimmed hedges and circular seating area in the front. Natural brown weatherboards provide a striking contrast to the gray roof and white trim.
There are no added frills or trims here—just incredible architecture. This imposing structure built by C7 ARCHITECTS is painted in an off-white color and teamed with a chocolate brown roof. Thanks to the tidy lawn and tall trees, this is one monumental look.
Painted in a deep blue color and paired with chocolate brown roofing, this home puts a unique twist on the standard suburban home. And how good does it look with the fresh white trim to match? Using unexpected colors on the facade of any home is a quick and easy way to instantly make it more modern.