The best projects of houses in the suburbs

Today's collection focuses on the hidden gems that are often overlooked: the stately houses tucked away in the suburbs. These are ten houses that are a level above the rest. They are large, traditional and have an air of dignity to them. Often finished with wooden weatherboards and painted balconies, these homes take an older colonial style and make it grand.

With groomed gardens, immaculate lawns and perfectly paved driveways, these ten properties are picture perfect.