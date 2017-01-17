The right mix of rustic charm and modern luxury

It is pretty safe to say that everybody loves a bit of rustic charm in their homes. And if you are one of the few who don't, or who thinks of uneven chairs and thin carpets when you hear the words rustic and bohemian, then this house will change your mind.

Showing off no over the top details on it's exterior, this modest home is deceptively luxurious and elegant inside. It's focus is not on loud colors or in-your-face styling, but on quality furniture, long-lasting surfaces and chic, muted tones. So for all those who want to see how refined rustic can get, let's start our tour around this home!