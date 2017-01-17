Your browser is out-of-date.

The right mix of rustic charm and modern luxury

It is pretty safe to say that everybody loves a bit of rustic charm in their homes. And if you are one of the few who don't, or who thinks of uneven chairs and thin carpets when you hear the words rustic and bohemian, then this house will change your mind. 

Showing off no over the top details on it's exterior, this modest home is deceptively luxurious and elegant inside. It's focus is not on loud colors or in-your-face styling, but on quality furniture, long-lasting surfaces and chic, muted tones. So for all those who want to see how refined rustic can get, let's start our tour around this home! 

A modest and misleading exterior.

From the outside, you may think this is actually quite a primitive structure, with its simple slanted roof and unadorned windows. But inside, room upon room of exquisite detailing, and an expertly designed color palette are waiting to welcome us…  

The touch of artistry.

Fitted out by the interior designers at IN2HOME, the lounge is full of sophisticated pieces - the steel gray L-shaped sofa with slanted back cushions, the uniquely shaped chocolate brown coffee table and the engraved ceramic tiles. They all have an artisan quality about them which elevate this room. 

Dark wood and polished resin.

Covered in dark grained wood, polished black granite and shiny cream resin on the cupboards, this kitchen is in a league of it's own. It's a bold look, but one that works in this room thanks to the balance of reflective and matte surfaces.  

Chic, elegant and a touch European.

The dining corner couldn't get any more lovable. Colors are once again kept darker—the chairs are upholstered in a chocolate brown, and are paired by the light pine of the table. Long, elegant blue curtains add the glamour to the setting, and an old oil painting hanging next to them brings in a touch of European elegance. 

Perfectly flawed.

These not-so-perfectly painted old wooden cupboards sitting next to the brick walls in the hallway keep the integrity of the house alive. It's these kinds of materials that most modern houses want to hide or get rid of completely, but here it's the very thing that makes this home charming and authentic. 

Setting the right mood.

Again, darker colors in the bedroom set the right mood for relaxation. The back wall painted different shades of brown along with the deep brown wooden flooring keep that refined rustic feel we have seen throughout the house. And the sea green and blue colored bed linen keep things fresh and not too heavy. 

A bit of country charm.

And finally: the bathroom. With the mix of raw stone of the outside walls along with varnished wooden surfaces and terracotta pots lining the windowsill, this room feels earthy, natural and homely. To keep that level of luxury and workmanship we've seen in the other rooms, the washbasin is designed in a semi-circular shape and features a state-of-the-art faucet. 

We think this home is the perfect mix of rustic charm and modern comforts.

​From underuse to optimum space usage
What do you think about this rustic style? Are dark colors and dark wood your cup of tea?

No, Thanks