7 ways to flaunt your style at home

From colorful to conservative, you can celebrate all kinds of styles with your home decor. Whether you love classic and clean lines or eccentric and extroverted designs, there will always be a way to decorate according to your personal tastes.
So to prove that any colors and any style will look good if done in the right way, we will take a quick look at seven homes that all embrace different aesthetics, but look as stunning as the next. Let's go!
This easy going style pays tribute to cozy country life and the warm colors of autumn. Using old fruit crates straight from the orchard as a coffee table, and rich leather upholstery on the sofa, it feels luxurious and rustic. The textiles used as cushion covers, in the carpets and throws are rich, natural and neutral. Life on the ranch never looked so good.
If you love interesting patterns and bold designs, then please don't shy away from using them in your home. When used correctly, decorative tiles will make a kitchen look unique and inviting. Why not make your kitchen island the star of the room and cover it in an eye-catching design? Just keep bench tops and the walls neutral to balance it all out.
So you may be a fan of Scandinavian style with it's neutral tones and love for clean lines. Then celebrate it in your home like this living room designed by architects HOMESTORIES does. The pale wooden flooring, white walls and cupboards act as the perfect backdrop for a powder blue sofa, decorative rug and bold glass wall. Pick a few items to have as stand out features—keep the rest muted.
Nothing looks smarter and fresher than the combination of wood and white together especially for an entrance way or foyer. It's traditional, timeless and will look great in hundreds of houses. If you are after a polished look, then opt for something more minimalist. Here the furniture and shelving are kept clean and classic, the floors are unadorned and lighting is soft and warm.
Even if you are a hoarder or collector, there is a way to make that exciting eclecticism work for you. Choose the things you love (mismatched chairs, different types of lights or colorful frames) and show them off. But don't use everything all at once. There may be a lot going on in this room, but it's all balanced perfectly because of the neutral color palette. More is more, but remember to edit!
Using only one color in a room is an easy and effective way to get a contemporary look. This bathroom looks incredible because the lack of color lets the bold shapes stand out. Now we notice the beautiful window blind and the unique shelving in the dividing wall. Simple is strong.
This look is for all those who appreciate the finer things in life. The wood of the flooring and of the headboard is left unpainted, and complemented by the charcoal wall next to it. The bed linen is all in earthy tones and look great paired with the undyed, natural fibers of the throw. The wooden ladder standing on the wall gives the whole room that rural rustic feeling, making this bedroom effortlessly cool.
