A fashionable and fanciful family home

Genista Jurgens Genista Jurgens
homify
Built by Polish architects HOMEKONCEPT, this black and white themed house will be sure to catch your attention. Although the bold color combination looks trendy and may date quickly, it is actually timeless. 

Colored facades tend to go in and out of fashion faster than neutrals, so if you are looking for ideas for your own home, then see what you think of using this dramatic duo. 

Built to impress.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

The rear side of the house is so cleanly designed and exquisitely finished, it could easily pass as the front. Featuring a generously sized paved patio space, lounging area and garden, this backyard has ample space for many people, and is ideal for long, late barbecues.

Contemporary contrasts.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

In the front, as in the back, the black and white color combination creates a lasting impression and makes sure this house looks contemporary. Finished off with manicured gardens and concrete paving, this home is one classy act.  

The reverse effect.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Inside, we have the opposite—white is the dominant tone with black as the details. Looking just as sensational as the exterior, this living room is the star of the whole house with a large stone pillar and glass walls either side connecting the upstairs bedroom with the downstairs. 

Keeping it clean.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Polished white floors, premium granite surfaces and glistening circular chandeliers make this kitchen literally shine and sparkle. 

Bright and breezy.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Finished with soft pale gray carpet, the master bedroom upstairs is a thing of luxury and beauty. Thanks to the open sides and sunlight, it's flooded with light and well ventilated. 

Entertainment system.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

The layout of the ground floor is aimed at making entertaining and socializing easy. It's mostly open plan with the living room a major feature, opening up out onto the back terrace. Perfect for large informal dinner parties during the warmer months. 

Retreating upstairs.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

And upstairs is all about the bedrooms. The master bedroom is spacious with it's own office corner, walk in wardrobe and bathroom. On top of that, there are two more bedrooms with their own wardrobes, an additional bathroom and a small balcony that looks out over the back garden. 

Thinking outside the box.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

This home office is no ordinary design, nor is it tucked away or hidden in the corner of the house. Perched upstairs, in between the two large glass panels, this work space has plenty of light and isn't a drag to spend time working in. 

Modern minimalism.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Made from the same dark hardwood that features in the kitchen, this staircase with glass side panels is modern minimalism at it's very best. Simple and elegant

Design that floats.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

The floating staircase, the softly curved chair and the slim standing lamp in this hallway are all elegantly designed. They all look so light they could almost drift away.  

Strong shapes.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

The cubed range hood is the perfect complementary shape for the long rectangular bench, the square stove top and square sink. All of the proportions and shapes in this kitchen are just right for each other. 

Nuanced neutrals.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

The black dining room table, the chairs, the wooden wall panels, the colors of the walls—every tone used in this house is neutral and very subtle. The color palette is more concerned with overall harmony rather than stand out features. 

The view from the top.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Even looking down on the design from this angle you can enjoy the beautiful shapes and long lines. The sofa, the rug, the stone column, and yes, definitely those lovely lights all look elegant and expensive. 

Central column.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

The focal point of the living room is this incredible stone column encasing the chimney and an in-built fireplace. It not only gives a great structure to the whole house, but is a cozy place to gather the family around after a busy day and catch up.  

What do you think of the black and white theme? Yay or nay?

