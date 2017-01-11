A modern home with its plans

It's always handy to get an insight into what makes a good home, so today we will take a look at the building plans of a sophisticated modern house, and just how the architects envisioned the project before it was begun.
If you yourself are in the process of building your own dream home, then have a scroll through these images and be inspired. And we also suggest checking out these other five properties along with their plans for a behind-the-scenes type look into what makes them successful. But for now, let's look closer at the stylish home known as the GR-4 HOUSE.
Built by Kiev based architects МАСТЕРСКАЯ GRYNEVICH DMITRIY, this two story home looks smart and suave with it's dark wooden cladding. Made up of strong shapes and bold contrasts of white, black and glass, this home is fashionable and definitely stands out from the rest.
With the facade painted white on the top level and reversed (in black) on the ground floor, it proves you don't need color to create a statement. The trim around the upper level and the lower support pillars are reversed once more to add to the striking look.
The driveway also stays in line with the strong shapes of the house, made up of two strips of rectangular concrete tiles. Broken up and surrounded by plenty of fresh, healthy lawn, it looks manicured and welcoming.
Both levels have been designed with access to the outside—the ground floor being connected with the large garden space with a simple concreted patio space.
The wooden cladding of the upper level works wonders next to the dramatic white and black color scheme and panes of glass, meaning every angle looks dynamic and interesting. The border fence finished off with a dark stain makes sure the whole property is looking tip-top.
The plans show just how open the lower level is. Featuring one large space containing a kitchen, dining room, and lounge area, it's perfect for entertaining guests in.
With the bottom level dedicated to the living spaces, the top level is made up entirely of the private quarters. Divided up into two large bedrooms (one with an en suite) and a bathroom, this floor is just for relaxation. Both bedrooms open up to the balcony, meaning all guests can enjoy the view from up top. Perfect planning!