Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A modern home with its plans

Genista Jurgens Genista Jurgens
GR-4 HOUSE, Grynevich Architects Grynevich Architects Minimalist house Wood Wood effect
Loading admin actions …

It's always handy to get an insight into what makes a good home, so today we will take a look at the building plans of a sophisticated modern house, and just how the architects envisioned the project before it was begun. 

If you yourself are in the process of building your own dream home, then have a scroll through these images and be inspired. And we also suggest checking out these other five properties along with their plans for a behind-the-scenes type look into what makes them successful. But for now, let's look closer at the stylish home known as the GR-4 HOUSE.

Blocks of white and covered in wood.

GR-4 HOUSE, Grynevich Architects Grynevich Architects Minimalist house Engineered Wood Wood effect The wood on the facades
Grynevich Architects

GR-4 HOUSE

Grynevich Architects
Grynevich Architects
Grynevich Architects

Built by Kiev based architects МАСТЕРСКАЯ GRYNEVICH DMITRIY, this two story home looks smart and suave with it's dark wooden cladding. Made up of strong shapes and bold contrasts of white, black and glass, this home is fashionable and definitely stands out from the rest. 

Opposites attract.

GR-4 HOUSE, Grynevich Architects Grynevich Architects Minimalist house Wood Wood effect The wood on the facades
Grynevich Architects

GR-4 HOUSE

Grynevich Architects
Grynevich Architects
Grynevich Architects

With the facade painted white on the top level and reversed (in black) on the ground floor, it proves you don't need color to create a statement. The trim around the upper level and the lower support pillars are reversed once more to add to the striking look. 

The welcoming strip.

GR-4 HOUSE, Grynevich Architects Grynevich Architects Minimalist house Metal White The wood on the facades
Grynevich Architects

GR-4 HOUSE

Grynevich Architects
Grynevich Architects
Grynevich Architects

The driveway also stays in line with the strong shapes of the house, made up of two strips of rectangular concrete tiles. Broken up and surrounded by plenty of fresh, healthy lawn, it looks manicured and welcoming. 

Easily accessible.

GR-4 HOUSE, Grynevich Architects Grynevich Architects Minimalist house Metal Black The wood on the facades
Grynevich Architects

GR-4 HOUSE

Grynevich Architects
Grynevich Architects
Grynevich Architects

Both levels have been designed with access to the outside—the ground floor being connected with the large garden space with a simple concreted patio space. 

A marriage of textures.

GR-4 HOUSE, Grynevich Architects Grynevich Architects Minimalist house Engineered Wood Brown The wood on the facades
Grynevich Architects

GR-4 HOUSE

Grynevich Architects
Grynevich Architects
Grynevich Architects

The wooden cladding of the upper level works wonders next to the dramatic white and black color scheme and panes of glass, meaning every angle looks dynamic and interesting. The border fence finished off with a dark stain makes sure the whole property is looking tip-top. 

If you are looking for more fence inspiration for your own garden, here are 26 of the best.

Laying out the ground floor.

Floor 1 Grynevich Architects
Grynevich Architects

Floor 1

Grynevich Architects
Grynevich Architects
Grynevich Architects

The plans show just how open the lower level is. Featuring one large space containing a kitchen, dining room, and lounge area, it's perfect for entertaining guests in. 

Perfectly planned private quarters.

Floor 2 Grynevich Architects
Grynevich Architects

Floor 2

Grynevich Architects
Grynevich Architects
Grynevich Architects

With the bottom level dedicated to the living spaces, the top level is made up entirely of the private quarters. Divided up into two large bedrooms (one with an en suite) and a bathroom, this floor is just for relaxation. Both bedrooms open up to the balcony, meaning all guests can enjoy the view from up top. Perfect planning!

This sprawling beach house offers breathtaking views
What do you like about this property? Tell us about it below.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks