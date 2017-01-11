A modern home with its plans

It's always handy to get an insight into what makes a good home, so today we will take a look at the building plans of a sophisticated modern house, and just how the architects envisioned the project before it was begun.

If you yourself are in the process of building your own dream home, then have a scroll through these images and be inspired. And we also suggest checking out these other five properties along with their plans for a behind-the-scenes type look into what makes them successful. But for now, let's look closer at the stylish home known as the GR-4 HOUSE.