A hilltop residence with a breathtaking view!

The Leicester House is a hilltop residence located at the edge of a wooded knoll in the rolling foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains and it has expansive both southern and western views. The house is equipped with sustainable and energy-efficient appliances and built out of steel and wood. It is truly the residence with all the modern perks amidst picture perfect greenery. The overall budget for the house itself was $1.3 million.

