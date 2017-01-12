Your browser is out-of-date.

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
A hilltop residence with a breathtaking view!

Leicester House, SPG Architects SPG Architects Modern Houses
The Leicester House is a hilltop residence located at the edge of a wooded knoll in the rolling foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains and it has expansive both southern and western views. The house is equipped with sustainable and energy-efficient appliances and built out of steel and wood. It is truly the residence with all the modern perks amidst picture perfect greenery. The overall budget for the house itself was $1.3 million. 

You will want to take a look at this modern wonder!

The facade.

Leicester House, SPG Architects SPG Architects Modern Houses
Approaching the house through these woods, one arrives at a striking single story facade made out of steel in a wood frame. A hint of the views is provided through the glass door, but it is not until entry that the full impact of the hilltop views can be experienced. The rear glass walls, which face West and South, are shielded by large overhangs and open to rolling farmland below and the mountains beyond. The entry level serves as the primary living area and is comprised of living, dining, kitchen, a study and the master bedroom suite.

The view.

Leicester House, SPG Architects SPG Architects Modern Houses
The entry level serves as the primary living area and is comprised of living, dining, kitchen, a study and the master bedroom suite.

Energy efficient.

Leicester House, SPG Architects SPG Architects Modern Houses
A two-bedroom guest wing with a media room is carved into the hillside one level below.  Functionality and energy efficiency are achieved both by this programmatic zoning, which allows the lower level to be shut down during periods when there are no guests.

Structure.

Leicester House, SPG Architects SPG Architects Modern Houses
Structural systems include a poured-in-place concrete lower level, with steel frame upper level super structure complemented by traditional wood framing throughout. Materials include corten steel entry facade, cumaru wood siding, decks and interior floors, painted and stained oak and birch veneer cabinetry.  

The layout.

Leicester House, SPG Architects SPG Architects Modern Houses
The efficiency of the layout are supplemented by careful choice of materials, fixtures, fittings, and energy systems.

Close-up of materials.

Leicester House, SPG Architects SPG Architects Modern Houses
Steel frame and air vents make it a perfectly sustainable home. 

Green-zones.

Leicester House, SPG Architects SPG Architects Modern Houses
The ‘greening’ of the house complements its visual warmth, grounding the modern structure in its rural landscape. Building Systems include the use of a geothermal field that greatly reduces energy consumption and costs associated with heating and cooling of the house.  The house also has a rainwater collection system that collects 80% of water that falls on the rooftops and re-uses it for both toilets and landscaping needs.  

Green living.

Leicester House, SPG Architects SPG Architects Modern Houses
A green roof is incorporated over the guest wing to reduce water run-off, provide high insulation values and enhance the vistas from the upper level.

Additions.

Leicester House, SPG Architects SPG Architects Modern Houses
The house includes 3,450 SF of conditioned space and a 525 SF two-car garage and storage area.

Windows.

Leicester House, SPG Architects SPG Architects Modern Living Room
All window systems and appliances and building system equipment are energy-star rated and lighting includes energy-efficient LED, fluorescent and low-voltage lighting throughout. 

Sunlit and spacious.

Leicester House, SPG Architects SPG Architects Modern Dining Room
The kitchen and dining room are well-lit and spacious, utilizing full views of the surrounding greenery. Modern decor coupled with a wooden floor create a welcoming atmosphere. 

Bedroom.

Leicester House, SPG Architects SPG Architects Modern Bedroom
The bedroom is elegant and lavish; decorated in earthy tones for a pleasant atmosphere. 

Spectacular.

Leicester House, SPG Architects SPG Architects Modern Terrace
From this angle we can see the spectacular views and the large deck which is envisioned for entertaining and relaxation. 

