The dwelling we are about to explore today on homify is a minimalist style house by Pontevedra based architects NAN ARQUITECTOS. Entrusted with the responsibility of fulfilling the client’s wish for a modern house, the architect team decided to stick to the concept of a low-cost home that would be beneficial in the long run. Simplicity in planning & execution was adhered to for construction as well as interior design, keeping it uncomplicated yet modern.

In keeping with the format agreed upon, the design was so created to open the house towards the south and keep the aspect discreet. The living spaces on the interior communicate with the exterior through expansive windows on the rear side of the house.

Smartly thought out blueprint allows for ample privacy for the residents on the main facade towards the street side, alongside offering sufficient views of the natural landscape towards the backside. Inside, it is modish charm in its no frills best. Curious? Have a look!

Home of the week: a low-cost home for the future