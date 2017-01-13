A holiday home that adds to the landscape

Not many new builds can claim to actually add to the aesthetic of a natural landscape, but this home really can! The architect that designed this beautiful holiday home clearly had a deep understanding of the locality, not to mention the stunning views that couldn't be impeded by an ugly modern home, and the result is an unusual, eye-catching building that simultaneously grabs your attention, tugs on your heartstrings and sinks back into the cliff, thanks to the naturally camouflaging nature of the exterior wood cladding. Come with us now as we take a look at this amazing building and see if you would love to spend your much-deserved holidays here!
Think of holiday homes and you probably picture pretty woodland cabins or even mobile homes that can be transported with you, but this is something else entirely! Built on an unusual plot of land, which necessitated a bizarre footprint and shape to be created, this one-story build is as dramatic as the landscape it complements.
From this angle, you can really see just how incredible the plot of land here is and why the owners of this holiday home felt that they had no option but to build something on it, in order to enjoy the views regularly! You can now see that as well as a lovely boxy home, there is a sizable perimeter terrace to really drink in the gorgeous vista!
Panning back, you can fully appreciate just how well this holiday home has bedded into the landscape. The natural wood cladding has aged and silvered to a beautiful tone that makes it simply disappear into the surroundings and while the building itself is lovely to look at, taking the time to make it seat so well is such a wonderful touch.
Wow! Just look at this living room! Offering a picture perfect view, the sloped window is a stroke of genius that keeps the space well lit and warm and by opting for a fully wooden interior, the tone and ambiance is hard to beat. The slightly retro furniture adds a new style nuance to the home and with clever built-in storage items, the layout can be kept uncluttered.
What a way to include everything you need, without negating on valuable space! A small but well thought out kitchen area is surrounded by stealthy built-in storage and a hidden bathroom and a ladder is a neat way to access the mezzanine bedroom level too. The natural palette here is just wonderful and makes for such a cohesive interior!
Nestled in the corner of the living room area, this corner office set-up is a stroke of genius. We like to imagine a writer sitting here and being inspired by the astonishing view and it's absolutely incredible that this small addition adds so much practicality. It has us wondering if we could recreate something similar in a more standard home!
For more holiday home inspiration, take a look at this article: Robust and beautiful seaside home.