Cooking up a storm with rustic kitchens!

Campos do Jordão, Liliana Zenaro Interiores Liliana Zenaro Interiores Kitchen
If you have decided to undertake a kitchen revamp this year and don't know what style you want to choose yet, we have found some amazing examples of rustic cooking spaces that might just tempt you to come over to the cozy, nostalgic side of the interior design sphere! Of course, you need to think about the space you have available to play with and a kitchen planner will be able to help you work out exactly what you can comfortably house and include, but they can't choose the overarching style influence for you; that's all down to you! If you have a fondness for exposed bricks, natural materials and traditional wood stoves, we think a rustic kitchen could be absolutely perfect for you, so take a look at these examples and see which one you love the most!

Simple and clean.

Filiz Ozcan Yaz, Bilgece Tasarım Bilgece Tasarım Modern Kitchen
This is a more modern take on a rustic kitchen and what a way to combine modern convenience with a nostalgic design scheme! Natural wood makes the cream cabinets really pop and industrial brushed metal accents add such an unusual element!

Totally custom.

Apartamento A+D, Estúdio 102 Estúdio 102 Modern Kitchen
The great thing about rustic kitchens, is that there aren't any rules! We love this example, which is filled with upcycled antique furniture, as it looks quirky, unusual and yet effortlessly rustic, thanks to all the wood. Just look at the writing desk that is now a ceramic hob!

Color me good!

Mi cocina GRANGE, Grange México Grange México Built-in kitchens Solid Wood Blue
If you thought that a rustic kitchen had to be filled with natural wood and nothing else, think again, as a splash of color can really heighten the style! Try to use softer, more heritage shades, such as a chalky sage green or duck egg blue and add in some vintage tiles for a really cohesive look!

Use what you have.

homify Kitchen
We LOVE this kitchen! Clearly , this is a naturally rustic and beautiful home, so the owners have stuck with the original styling and simply used the space accordingly and the result is so natural. The long curved work top and sink are all so appropriate here!

Fake it 'til you make it!

Campos do Jordão, Liliana Zenaro Interiores Liliana Zenaro Interiores Kitchen
If you only take a quick look at this kitchen, you would think it was a traditional, rustic space, but on closer inspection, it's a modern take on rustic styling and we think it's a triumph! Offering all the style points of a more traditional set-up, but with mod cons to make life a little easier, it's the perfect compromise! 

Mix and match.

Casale SpecialUmbria.com, Marcello Gavioli Marcello Gavioli Kitchen
This rustic kitchen inspires, as the exposed stone wall, open shelving and upcycled doors really speak to us on a visually beautiful level! A chunky central island is the perfect finishing touch too and don't you love how 'used' this space feels?

A different interpretation.

Cottage on the River, Jeffrey Dungan Architects Jeffrey Dungan Architects Kitchen Wood Beige
Cottage on the River

There is no denying that this home is clearly older and therefore perfectly suited to a rustic kitchen, but by choosing a modern style with traditional elements, this is a new variation of rustic design! Shaker-style cabinets keep the nostalgic feel, but the white finish and modern range balance everything out perfectly!

Small and beautiful.

Casa ReFit, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Kitchen
We all know that small can be beautiful and the proof of the pudding is right here, in this unbelievably rustic kitchen! Bare bricks, a chalkboard wall, natural wood table and a notable decision to choose functionality over fancy finishes really works here and makes a simple, rustic theme come to life.

Wow-factor rustic styling.

Residências na Praia luxuosas , Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores Kitchen
This is a rustic kitchen that we can only dream of! Great swathes of natural wood and the terracotta floor work together to perfectly capture the warm and cost aesthetic that we associate with rustic kitchens and then there's that pan rack! A recognizable rustic motif, it's something we've always wanted!

Simple and sweet.

homify Kitchen Ceramic
You don't have to have a huge room in order to create a beautifully rustic kitchen and we think that this example is proof of that! Simple, unfussy and filled with tones and hues pulled directly from nature, the overarching rustic aesthetic is hard to ignore!

As rustic as they come!

Casa do Arquiteto - Campos do Jordão 2007, Carlos Bratke Arquiteto Carlos Bratke Arquiteto Kitchen
Wow! You can't get much more rustic than a hand-built brick kitchen! By keeping everything simple and totally geared towards function instead of fashion, this space works perfectly but still manages to have a welcoming and warm look, thanks to the funky color accents dotted around!

Working with the structure.

ЗАГОРОДНЫЙ ДОМ-ДАЧА, УЛЬЯНОВСКАЯ ОБЛАСТЬ 2014 ГОД, Lavka-design дизайн бюро Lavka-design дизайн бюро Kitchen
How could a log cabin not have a rustic kitchen? Anything you put in a cabin home will look rustic, just because of the walls and structure itself, but this kitchen plays up to the theme perfectly, with soft gray wood and natural surfaces. Just look at the log walls though! What a statement!

Finishing touches.

RISTRUTTURAZIONE EDIFICIO RURALE, zanella architettura zanella architettura Kitchen
Did you know that creating a rustic kitchen can be as simple as installing the right stove or cooker? A wood stove will instantly turn a kitchen into a far more old fashioned and rustic spot and we love how this one has been modified to include a chunky wooden counter, so it can act as extra work space too!

The right walls.

Bajo comercial convertido en loft (Terrassa), Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Kitchen
If you aren't in a position to start searching for rustic stoves, but you want to capture the nostalgic aesthetic, how about exposing some brick walls as a starting point? The warm red tones here create a warm and soft space, but any natural stone walls will look incredible and drawn from nature itself!

For more rustic inspiration, take a look at this article: A rustic and sophisticated house in 28 pictures!

Are you tempted by a rustic kitchen yet?

