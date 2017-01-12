A family home that doesn't skimp on luxury!

Looking at the facade of today's impressive project, it would be easy to assume that home comforts and family spaces were the last thing on the architect's mind, but that's all just a clever ruse! What you'll actually find behind the behemoth doors that scream of opulence, is a wealth of comfortable, sociable spaces, all geared towards family closeness. We can understand you not believing us, after all, the outside of the house looks like something from a movie set, but trust us when we say that as impressive as the exterior is, the interior is twice as cozy!
WOW! Looking at this home, you get really blown away by all the luxury touches and impressive proportions and while we drink it all in, we think it's a great opportunity for revealing the layout! A large living room has beautiful views out over the pond, while the east wing comfortably houses the kitchen, dining room and a covered porch. The west wing, as a contrast, contains only the bedrooms, with three kids spaces and a master suite, oh, and a bonus area that houses an office and exercise room!
A stunning pool! There was no way that any house that looks like this would ever exist without having a sumptuous pool on site, is there?The simplicity of this design is what maintains the elegance of this exterior and with a beautiful pool house in place as well, we have to wonder if every single whim is catered for by this one home!
You might have been wondering how well a starkly modern house, that frankly, looks as though it houses superheroes, fits into its surroundings and we think this picture shows you just how beautifully it has managed to ingratiate itself into the landscape. Looking subtle, respectful and modest from here, we believe that the natural surroundings played a huge part in the design process in order to get such a seamless result.
In any family home, a large and open kitchen is a necessity and this one doesn't even remotely disappoint! With absolutely huge amounts of worktop space, clever cabinets and integrated appliances, such as that soft drinks fridge, this is a space that has been designed for someone with more than a fleeting interest in cooking! The almost commercial pan racking definitely convinces us that a keen cook rules the roost here and that the family regularly convenes here!
What a living room! Perfectly laid out for easy conversation and enjoyment of the gorgeous view of the pond, the huge sofa and sumptuous armchairs add a casual and laid back form of luxury to this massively generous room and with a high ceiling height in play as well, the proportions feel gargantuan! It's amazing that the levels of luxury here are so high in every room, yet it continues to feel so modest!
Walk around the beautiful stone chimney breast that was such a focal point in the living room and you come to this lovely and pared back dining room! Decorated simply with just a statement rug and some pretty lighting, this is such a wonderful and languid space, perfectly created for enjoying family meals and the striking landscape outside!
Are we seeing what we think we are here? Not only are the glass wall accents an absolute treat, but is that a sauna and a steam room in this master bathroom? We're not hugely surprised that these indulgent spaces would be found in a home of such style and grace, but it's the understated nature of the inclusions that make them so special! This house really does give us a lesson in living in luxury, with a modest mindset.
