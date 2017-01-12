A family home that doesn't skimp on luxury!

Are we seeing what we think we are here? Not only are the glass wall accents an absolute treat, but is that a sauna and a steam room in this master bathroom? We're not hugely surprised that these indulgent spaces would be found in a home of such style and grace, but it's the understated nature of the inclusions that make them so special! This house really does give us a lesson in living in luxury, with a modest mindset.

