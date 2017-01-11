The apartment that blends modern and retro perfectly!

It's official; we've found the coolest shower in the world! The black walls add such an undeniable drama and decadence to the space, while the highly polished hardware throws in some dazzling modernity, which is then countered by the wooden feature strip! On paper, this would be a confusing space, but in person, it simply looks beautiful, mesmerising and cooler than any other shower we have seen!

