The apartment that blends modern and retro perfectly!

Blending modern and retro styling to create a perfect balance and harmony is a dark art, but that's why we hire interior designers; to get it right for us! When we first came across this beautiful home, we were blown away by all the individual facets, such as the feature walls and incredible light fixtures, but then we sat back and drank the entire property in as a whole and we fell in love. If you love a sleek, modern aesthetic but also have a soft spot for retro furniture and accents, come with us now and see how beautiful your home could look of you combine them!
The dark, rich tones of this beautiful room speak volumes as to the inherent style and elegance of the entire apartment and we are blown away by how the lack of dazzling light doesn't shrink or make the area feel any less chic! We think it's because the entire palette is so deep and muted and clever reflective elements have been included!
Talk about a feature wall! This is one of the most incredible interior walls that we have ever seen and it brightens up the room, which we now see is an open-plan living, dining and kitchen space, perfectly. Eye-catching lighting and the tactile nature of the shingles both contribute to a multifaceted room that happens to also house a comfortable sofa. Wow. What a combination of styles!
Every angle of this room just keeps getting better, although overshadowing that wooden feature wall is a tricky task! Painted bricks make for a wonderful television back drop and add a little modern yet retro styling and can we take a second to appreciate the wooden shelf here? SO chic! This apartment is fast becoming one of our all-time favorites!
This might not be the biggest kitchen in the world but it is chock full of fantastic storage and with a slimline wall overlooking the rest of the open-plan space, there is no claustrophobia to worry about at all! Black and wood is the perfect color palette, as it marries together with the high-end styling in the rest of the room and really amplifies the impact of the textural feature wall too!
It's the understated and quiet elegance that permeates every part of this home that keeps it looking so spectacular and this bedroom really proves that! A clutter-free zone, it's left to the beautifully clad wall to add in some eye-catching detail, well, that and those terrific tasseled lights! A few designer scatter cushions finish the room perfectly and we know that we would love this to be our master bedroom!
Woah! There's a place for out there storage that doesn't try to hide your belongings away and there is also a place for sleek cabinets that just tuck everything out of view, but how about combining the two? We love the inclusion of a wonderful shelving system, in between two cupboards, as it really breaks up the monotony of plain doors and adds a little extra something. All these fantastic personal touches are just lifting the property to new heights!
It's official; we've found the coolest shower in the world! The black walls add such an undeniable drama and decadence to the space, while the highly polished hardware throws in some dazzling modernity, which is then countered by the wooden feature strip! On paper, this would be a confusing space, but in person, it simply looks beautiful, mesmerising and cooler than any other shower we have seen!
For more modern home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: A dream apartment for a modern family.