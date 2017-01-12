A stylish and eco-friendly home with amazing views

Holiday space 2 is a cutting-edge, minimalist and bold Spanish house which takes eco-friendly living to a whole new level. Rendered by the eco-design experts at Ecospace Espana, the residence enjoys a lush natural setting and wows with sleek linear designs. Lavish use of wood ensures ample natural insulation and coziness, while large glass windows on all side help sunlight to flood the interiors. Neat and minimalist decor, trendy furniture and soothing colors are the forte of this property.
The visually stimulating combination of black and wooden tones helps this stylishly linear residence to stand out in the middle of a lush field. The slatted balustrade of the rooftop terrace adds a stunning edge to the structure, while large glass windows make for a trendy touch.
Massive sliding glass doors allow the interiors to connect with the outdoors stylishly. They ensure a feeling of openness and offer a glimpse of the spacious and soothing common areas too.
Light-colored wooden flooring adds oodles of warmth to the pristine white walls of the living space. Sofas featuring dark velvety upholstery offer a contrasting touch, while the sleek coffee table looks very modern. The dining and kitchen have been integrated nicely with the living space and are very contemporary affairs. And the views offered by the lavish glazing are simply memorable.
Encased in wood on almost all sides, the dining space enjoys a cozy and warm ambiance and celebrates elegant simplicity. A slatted wall on the left brings in fresh air, while a massive glass window offers a view to die for.
The bedroom as seen from the outside looks minimalist yet lavish, with its regal bed and mix of neutral colors like white and grey. Warm wooden flooring and a large window make this a very stylish space. The slatted finishing of the exterior walls becomes apparent from here too.
The slatted wall of the backside of the house and the balustrade of the roof make a winning and ultramodern statement under the evening sky. Softly glowing interior lights shine through the gaps between the wooden slats for a dreamy appearance.
An innovative structure, bright and spacious interiors and abundant glazing make this home a very charming place to live in.