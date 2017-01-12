Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A stylish and eco-friendly home with amazing views

Justwords Justwords
Holidayspace 2, ecospace españa ecospace españa Modern Houses Wood Wood effect
Loading admin actions …

Holiday space 2 is a cutting-edge, minimalist and bold Spanish house which takes eco-friendly living to a whole new level. Rendered by the eco-design experts at Ecospace Espana, the residence enjoys a lush natural setting and wows with sleek linear designs. Lavish use of wood ensures ample natural insulation and coziness, while large glass windows on all side help sunlight to flood the interiors. Neat and minimalist decor, trendy furniture and soothing colors are the forte of this property.

Bold exterior.

Holidayspace 2, ecospace españa ecospace españa Modern Houses Wood Wood effect
ecospace españa

ecospace españa
ecospace españa
ecospace españa

The visually stimulating combination of black and wooden tones helps this stylishly linear residence to stand out in the middle of a lush field. The slatted balustrade of the rooftop terrace adds a stunning edge to the structure, while large glass windows make for a trendy touch.

Integration with nature.

Holidayspace 2, ecospace españa ecospace españa Modern Houses Wood Wood effect
ecospace españa

ecospace españa
ecospace españa
ecospace españa

Massive sliding glass doors allow the interiors to connect with the outdoors stylishly. They ensure a feeling of openness and offer a glimpse of the spacious and soothing common areas too.

Bright and trendy living.

Holidayspace 2, ecospace españa ecospace españa Modern Houses Wood Wood effect
ecospace españa

ecospace españa
ecospace españa
ecospace españa

Light-colored wooden flooring adds oodles of warmth to the pristine white walls of the living space. Sofas featuring dark velvety upholstery offer a contrasting touch, while the sleek coffee table looks very modern. The dining and kitchen have been integrated nicely with the living space and are very contemporary affairs. And the views offered by the lavish glazing are simply memorable.

Warm and cozy backyard dining.

Holidayspace 2, ecospace españa ecospace españa Modern Houses Wood Wood effect
ecospace españa

ecospace españa
ecospace españa
ecospace españa

Encased in wood on almost all sides, the dining space enjoys a cozy and warm ambiance and celebrates elegant simplicity. A slatted wall on the left brings in fresh air, while a massive glass window offers a view to die for.

Minimal and luxurious bedroom.

Holidayspace 2, ecospace españa ecospace españa Modern Houses Wood Wood effect
ecospace españa

ecospace españa
ecospace españa
ecospace españa

The bedroom as seen from the outside looks minimalist yet lavish, with its regal bed and mix of neutral colors like white and grey. Warm wooden flooring and a large window make this a very stylish space. The slatted finishing of the exterior walls becomes apparent from here too.

Structural delight.

Holidayspace 2, ecospace españa ecospace españa Modern Houses Wood Wood effect
ecospace españa

ecospace españa
ecospace españa
ecospace españa

The slatted wall of the backside of the house and the balustrade of the roof make a winning and ultramodern statement under the evening sky. Softly glowing interior lights shine through the gaps between the wooden slats for a dreamy appearance.

An innovative structure, bright and spacious interiors and abundant glazing make this home a very charming place to live in. Check out another tour - A modern, bold and practical home

The luxurious terrace that transformed a whole house
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks