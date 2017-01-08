A sleek and modern beach house in Montauk

Going to the beach is a very relaxing activity, whether it's in the summer or winter months. It is a place to unwind and recharge after a very stressful time at work. Most beach houses are very simple with tons of windows and limited connectivity to the real world. But in this day and age, many people are choosing to live by the beach or build beach houses that feel just like your normal home so you can relax in style.

This modern beach house in Montauk, New York is a renovation of a home from the 1960s and has been completely transformed into a contemporary oasis. This home features all modern amenities, including a pool, so that you can relax in a true home away from home. Updated with all modern appliances and design, you wouldn't even believe it was build in the mid-20th century.