A sleek and modern beach house in Montauk

Going to the beach is a very relaxing activity, whether it's in the summer or winter months. It is a place to unwind and recharge after a very stressful time at work. Most beach houses are very simple with tons of windows and limited connectivity to the real world. But in this day and age, many people are choosing to live by the beach or build beach houses that feel just like your normal home so you can relax in style.
This modern beach house in Montauk, New York is a renovation of a home from the 1960s and has been completely transformed into a contemporary oasis. This home features all modern amenities, including a pool, so that you can relax in a true home away from home. Updated with all modern appliances and design, you wouldn't even believe it was build in the mid-20th century.
The front of the home doesn't even resemble anything from the 1960s. It has been completely remodeled with modern additions and sleek, shutterless windows. A small step stone pathway leads to this super modern beach house and stands out against the bright green grass. The facade of the home is a combination of charcoal colored wood and a bit of concrete to hold everything together. There are a number of small windows that line the top level of the house as well as a number of floor to ceiling windows all along the bottom half to let in plenty of natural light during those beautiful summer days.
There is nothing that this backyard doesn't have! There is a super sleek and modern recessed pool that is surrounded by beautiful and rich hardwood that contrasts nicely with the green grass and charcoal color of the home. The second level of the home also features an incredibly massive deck that is perfect for entertaining and the overhang provides a wonderful and shady place to hang out below. There is plenty of space around the home to enjoy a nice dip in the pool or just relaxing in the sun if you don't want to head down to the beach. This beach house has everything to entertain every member of the family and keep them occupied for days.
Once you step inside this incredible beach house, you are instantly greeted with contemporary style. The large floor to ceiling windows provide plenty of light to the entryway and the rest of the home and make the space feel bright, like a more traditional beach house would. The windows are also great to look out onto the beach or to just enjoy the surrounding nature. This entryway also features an ultra modern staircase that features thin metal rods rather than a traditional handrail to guide you upstairs. This takes the rail-less/ banister-less stairs to another level, making them a bit safer for children but still has a minimalist and modern look.
Once you walk upstairs you are in the incredibly spacious living area. Here we can see that the windows look straight out into the nature and to the beach, giving the home and the balcony and incredible view. The living room, kitchen, and dining room are all connected in a gorgeous open living area with all modern amenities. A large dining table, big enough to fit at least eight, can be seen here and is a rich wood, which nicely contrasts with the white of the rest of the space. Large windows flood the space with light and open shelves make the space feel more open. We can also see that there is plenty of lighting with candles, a pendant over the dining table, and some track lights above the kitchen so that you can see clearly at night.
This home features a very sleek and simple kitchen that has everything you would need for a beach escape. The large kitchen island divides the living space from the kitchen and has plenty of work space on either side of the gas range. The L-shaped countertops that span the edge of the home feature an incredible amount of storage space along with gorgeous views of the surrounding nature. Open cabinets allow for the space to feel more open and wicker baskets that can keep things neat and organized. Stainless steel appliances complete the look and keep this kitchen modern and sleek.