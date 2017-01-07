A stunning wood and white attic loft

Small homes come in all shapes and sizes and they all get creative with how to make the most of the limited space. Even some larger homes features spaces that at first glance look too small to use but with a bit of creative thinking they can become a gorgeous space for anything you may want to use it for.

Today we will take a look at a beautiful attic in Berlin, that has been transformed into an incredible loft. This space features a number of windows that look out onto the marvelous city and also allow plenty of sunlight to flood the space. This loft is perfect for a spacious guest room or even just as an extra addition to the family home. This magnificent wood and white space is both stunning and is the perfect addition to the home.