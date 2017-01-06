This tiny home is a shabby chic paradise

Tiny living is a very popular trend that is allowing people to live their fullest life while living in very limited spaces. You may be thinking why anyone would want to do something like this but many people believe that freeing yourself of material many material possessions makes you a happier and healthier person! Not to mention that it is very economical and can save you tons of money in the long run.

Tiny living isn't necessarily for everyone but if you are interested in the idea then take a look at today's 360 to get a good look at a super tiny home that defies all odds. This home doesn't have the full amenities of a home, such as a bathroom or kitchen, but it is a great look at how you can achieve a lot with limited resources. Let's take a closer look.