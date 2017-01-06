This tiny home is a shabby chic paradise

Tiny living is a very popular trend that is allowing people to live their fullest life while living in very limited spaces. You may be thinking why anyone would want to do something like this but many people believe that freeing yourself of material many material possessions makes you a happier and healthier person! Not to mention that it is very economical and can save you tons of money in the long run.
Tiny living isn't necessarily for everyone but if you are interested in the idea then take a look at today's 360 to get a good look at a super tiny home that defies all odds. This home doesn't have the full amenities of a home, such as a bathroom or kitchen, but it is a great look at how you can achieve a lot with limited resources. Let's take a closer look.
When you think of a home, you usually think of a big space with a backyard, a big kitchen and a few bedrooms and bathrooms. But these days homes come in all shapes and sizes. This incredible tiny home was created by James Galletly from The Upcyclist and a recycling center in Australia. These two entities collaborated to show people how much can be done with recycled materials. The entire structure was built with materials found at salvage yard near Sydney with just a few purchased items such as screws, electricity inverter, and a deadlock. The beautiful wooden structure is all reclaimed wood and corrugated iron which gives the home a weathered and eclectic look.
When you take a look at this home you may think that it is too small for anything, let alone people to live in. The idea of this home was to show what you could make with a range of salvaged materials found in your local surroundings. People get rid of perfectly used stuff all the time and this is a great way to reuse items and materials rather than throwing them in a landfill. This tiny home is meant as a satellite structure to the main home since there is no kitchen or bathroom but it is a single person dwelling that is perfect for a guest house or just a space to hang out in the backyard. The windows and glass doors allow plenty of light to flow through the dwelling and give it a very cozy feeling.
You may think that a small structure like this wouldn't have any style but this home will prove you wrong.This one person home features colorful bedspreads and pillows that make the space feel vibrant. The wood paneled walls are a combination of plywood sheets and flooring sample boards that you can find at any interior design store. There is plenty of insulation, that is recycled, in the walls to keep the space free of outside influences. The insulation is a mix of regular housing insulation, earthwool, which is a material made of recycled glass and sand, polyester batts and pink batts. The combination of these materials makes for a warm and cozy interior that will keep you safe from the outside elements.
You may think that a tiny structure like this wouldn't have any electricity but you would be wrong in this instance. The designers of this incredible small home have included electricity and outlets so that you can enjoy the space at night as well as use your modern gadgets. An electricity inverter was installed in the home so that it would be easy to hook up to the main house and so that this space was more modernized. The small desk/side table and the shelves in the corner are repurposed Tasmanian oak cupboard doors, just another example of the incredible things you can do with salvaged furniture and wood.