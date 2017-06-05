Your bedroom is your sanctuary. It's a place where you can come home and relax and the end of the day with zero distractions. You can make it completely your own because no one will see it but you. However, many people neglect the space because they think that no one will see it so there is no point in making it as beautiful as other rooms in the house. But your bedroom is a place where you can be completely true to yourself in design and show off your style.
Below are eight beautiful and unique bedrooms that will inspire you to create your own incredible sanctuary. From simple and sophisticated style to something as simple as changing the shape of your bed, there is something for everyone on this list. Turn your bedroom into a space that you won't ever want to leave!
Bedroom decor: 8 incredible and unique bedrooms to copy!
If you want to feel like you're on vacation all the time, turn your bedroom into a five star hotel! Neutral colors are a must in this design scheme, and they also give your space a sophisticated look. This two-tone beige wallpaper is a great way to add dimension without straying away from the color scheme. The bed is the most important factor of this hotel design; it should be super comfortable and topped with a luxurious and fluffy bedspread, preferably in white. Choose sheets with a higher thread count to achieve the ultimate luxury in your space. Symmetrical side tables and lamps anchor the room and provide light to the space. You'll never want to leave your bed if you're sleeping here!
For those who still have a childlike spirit to them, creating a whimsical and playful bedroom is perfect. Choose a fun color scheme to work with, such as this turquoise green and the sunny yellow, to create a lively space. A beautiful wall mural or fun wall decals will take this space to the next level, as we see here with the birds on a wire. Get creative with your bed, either with a fun headboard or even with a simple platform as we can see in this space. The linens and accessories should match the color scheme and but should also be unique, such as the two chairs in the corners that are used as bedside tables. This is a chance to let your inner child play and create an amazing space!
If you're someone who likes to be completely unique, why would you choose a regular square bed to sleep on? Think outside the box spring and opt for a bed that is as special as you are! This bedroom has a round bed, which is a very rare sighting in a home bedroom, and it really takes the space to the next level! The bed is fit with incredibly beautiful and soft bed sheets and the overall look is subtle but really lets the shape shine through. The vaulted ceilings and exposed brick add an enormous amount of character to the space, making this bedroom an incredibly unique and artistic.
White and wood are a classic color combination that works in any space, but is especially beautiful in a bedroom. This combo makes for a super bright and open look for the bedroom and allows the wood to really stand out, giving the room character. The white pieces of the space can be any style that you want, such as the detailed headboard that we see in this spacious bedroom. The white allows the space to feel super sleek and clean, giving the illusion of a much bigger space. Sheer curtains and a fluffy bedspread make this space super comfy and make you feel like you're on vacation on a Greek island.
If you are into art and modern design, then this bedroom is a perfect example for your space! A very beautiful mural takes up one entire wall and gives the space all the style it needs. The rest of the space is bright and white, allowing the colors from the mural to really pop in the bedroom. The sheer curtains and white bed and sheets give the space a very luxurious look and the chandelier adds a glamorous element to the bedroom The gray flooring is a nice contrast to the white of the room and is quite different from traditional hardwood flooring, following the artsy and modern look this bedroom is going for.
Who says that you need to follow one design style when you decorate? Your room is your space to design the way you like it and you don't have to adhere to just one style if you don't want to. This magnificent bedroom is a perfect example of having an eclectic mix of styles in a space without making it look cluttered. The stone and brick walls contrast nicely with the vaulted ceilings and rustic wooden beams. The wall in the middle of the room adds a bit of a modern touch to this space and the bed itself has a bit of a Victorian touch to it as well as a super vibrant bedspread. We can also see modern furniture mixed with more vintage pieces and nothing in this room feels out of place!
If you like to stay on trend then this bedroom should inspire you! The vibrant pallet bed is all the the rage right now, eliminating the need for a traditional and expensive bed frame. This DIY bed even leaves enough space underneath for some storage and the entire structure is super sleek. Funky pieces with a lot of angles, such as the chair in this space, add an artistic and unique element to the space. A few decals around the space and artistic murals or paintings will really bring this bedroom to the new age along with a simple bedspread.
You don't have to spend a lot of money to have a beautiful room. Shabby chic is the design trend that always looks nice in a space, especially a bedroom. This DIY headboard with old wooden planks gives this room character and is a very unique addition to the bedroom and is something you can be proud of when you look at it! A simple platform bed allows the headboard to shine and is very inexpensive and the bedspread should just be as comfortable as possible. White walls and sheer curtains make the space feel bright and open and leave all the focus on the beautiful bed.