Whether your home is worth a lot of money or not, you want it to look as classy and pricey as you can, especially if you ever plan to sell it, so we took a look at all those clever tricks that interior designers use to add real or perceived value to a home! We think a couple will shock you, especially given how simple they are to put into effect and how cheap they are too, but all of these ideas will make your home look and feel like a fabulous palace, so take a look and start thinking about which ideas you might put into practice! Join us now for 10 easy tricks for making your home look more expensive!
Simple, yet effective, adding furniture to your terrace creates the illusion of a sociable, luxurious outdoor zone and instantly gives your facade a little freshen up. Add some beautiful cushions too, to really compound the look and don't skimp on the teak oil if you choose wooden items!
Mirrors naturally make any room look far bigger than it is, so this is a great tip for a small hallway, especially if you are planning to show potential buyers around your home! Creating the illusion of more space will instantly make your home seem as though it is worth more money and has greater potential, so start hanging!
The key to making your home interior feel expensive is to buy less items, but invest more money into the things that you do purchase. For example, why buy three cheap vases that look naff and easy to come by, when you could put that money together and buy a designer piece that stands alone as art, even without flowers in it? Buy less, but choose better; that's the key!
This isn't a small fix, but if you have the space, capacity and budget to add an extra bedroom to your home, do it! The money it will add to the value of your home will make it totally worthwhile and give your home extra appeal to a wider clientele, should you sell it! Remember that families always look to buy a home with more bedrooms than they need and adding one to your property could put it at the top of everybody's list!
Your facade is the first impression that your home makes on new people, so don't solely focus on interior upgrades if your outside is falling woefully flat! A fresh coat of paint and a pretty accent shade for door and window frames will always make your home pop and look far more expensive than neighboring ones.
It's all about those little details that some people won't notice, but the right ones will. Standard light switches are so dull and lack any chic, so why not swap them out for brushed metal versions, or funky wooden ones? Those that see them will be blown away by your attention to detail, regardless of cost!
If your windows have seen better days and let more heat out than they keep in, it's time to invest in some new energy efficient glazing. Not only will this improve the look of your home, it will also save you money in terms of heating bills and add a whopping amount to the value of your property too. You know it's worth doing!
If you have cheap handles on furniture or kitchen cabinets, now is the time to swap them out for more expensive, beautiful versions. It's such a small thing, but new handles will totally reinvigorate your design scheme and add a touch of luxury that might not have been affordable when you first installed the units.
Anyone can have plain coving and architrave, but people with beautiful homes that look and feel expensive always have something a little fancier. Carved plaster is the usual choice and adds such fabulous detail to every room, but as it is usually painted white, it's a subtle choice that only those in the know notice!
Expensive and classy homes never have bag loads of clutter just laying around! They are always neat, ordered and particular, so if you want to emulate the look, you need to invest in some sneaky storage solutions. Sliding doors that reveal simple shelving will never go out of style and will leave your home looking resplendent and perfectly put together.
