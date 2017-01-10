The creation of an incredible garden man cave!

It doesn't make you any less of a committed family member if you admit that sometimes, you just want a little peace and quiet and adult time. With that in mind, you'll need a space in the house that is a kid-free zone and we think you'll already know how unlikely that is to happen, given that kids wander into the bathroom while you're using it, so have you considered building yourself a garden man cave? We aren't massively happy about that term, as obviously, women can and will use them too, so perhaps we'll call them parent grotto instead! Just imagine having a room dedicated to listening to your music, watching films you like and all without being interrupted! It sounds like heaven right? Well that's exactly what today's project is! Come with us now as we take a look at every parents dream hideaway and marvel at the beautiful design, created by a talented architect, that actually adds to the garden aesthetic, instead of ruining it!