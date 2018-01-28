Top 10 most popular one-level houses of the year

2017 was a great year in terms of exciting architecture and beautiful housing solutions and one trend that we were glad to welcome back was one-story homes! Once thought of as the only option for older people, one-level living got a serious revamp last year, so we thought it would be fun to show you some of our favorites that we encountered, to see if you might need to adapt your new build plans with your architect! Seriously, when you see how amazing some of these designs are, you'll forget that you initially wanted stairs, so let's take a look!
This home is so sleek and subtle that it almost blends into the surroundings without a trace! It's that low-level roof that's doing all the hard work and with natural wood throughout, this is one beautiful space!
Full wood-clad on the outside and with lashings of the material inside as well, the simple Scandinavian vibe of this gorgeous one-story home was impossible to ignore and we loved it!
Nobody ever said that you need a two-story house to enjoy some luxury living and this home proves that one-storey is more than enough! A large home, we loved the traditional exterior styling for the region and the bold color contrast.
With windows in every conceivable place, this black one-story home was so filled with natural light and charm that we couldn't stop thinking about it afterwards! What a surprise contender!
Luxurious, unusual and spread out over one floor, this home had us in awe! Such lovely use of shapes and natural materials, its a modern home that really tells a story. We hope there's a sequel!
With an open-plan layout and simple decor, this gorgeous home is perfect for any family, but it was the perimeter terrace that really grabbed our attention! What a way to garner more space when you only have one floor!
This one-story home might look simple, but it hides an amazing secret; that it can be transported anywhere! Simple and chic, it offers everything any couple could need and we are really shocked up with its practicality!
You don't need more than one-story to appreciate a great view, as this home showed us! Found up in the mountains, the traditionally-motivated stone cottage looks great and needs nothing more!
Created to heighten the connection to the natural world, even when indoors, that lovely one-story home is our final choice, as it simply works! The layout will impress you, if nothing else!
