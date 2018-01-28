Your browser is out-of-date.

Top 10 most popular one-level houses of the year

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Tomiño, Pontevedra (Spain), HUGA ARQUITECTOS HUGA ARQUITECTOS Rustic style house
2017 was a great year in terms of exciting architecture and beautiful housing solutions and one trend that we were glad to welcome back was one-story homes! Once thought of as the only option for older people, one-level living got a serious revamp last year, so we thought it would be fun to show you some of our favorites that we encountered, to see if you might need to adapt your new build plans with your architect! Seriously, when you see how amazing some of these designs are, you'll forget that you initially wanted stairs, so let's take a look! 

1. Monochrome masterpiece!

homify Small houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Small and perfectly formed, this lovely bungalow is the perfect starter home for any growing family and has such classic elegance about it! Love the landscaped garden too that sets it off so well!

See more of the house, here

2. Minimal marvel.

大きな屋根のいえ, 株式会社ミユキデザイン（miyukidesign.inc） 株式会社ミユキデザイン（miyukidesign.inc） Scandinavian style houses
株式会社ミユキデザイン（miyukidesign.inc）

株式会社ミユキデザイン（miyukidesign.inc）
株式会社ミユキデザイン（miyukidesign.inc）
株式会社ミユキデザイン（miyukidesign.inc）

This home is so sleek and subtle that it almost blends into the surroundings without a trace! It's that low-level roof that's doing all the hard work and with natural wood throughout, this is one beautiful space!

See more of the house, here.

3. Scandinavian influence.

House in Hashie, 矢内建築計画 一級建築士事務所 矢内建築計画 一級建築士事務所 Eclectic style houses
矢内建築計画　一級建築士事務所

矢内建築計画　一級建築士事務所
矢内建築計画　一級建築士事務所
矢内建築計画　一級建築士事務所

Full wood-clad on the outside and with lashings of the material inside as well, the simple Scandinavian vibe of this gorgeous one-story home was impossible to ignore and we loved it!

See more of the house, here.

4. Low and luxurious!

매일매일이 캠핑같은 전남 광양주택, 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 Modern Houses
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토

주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토

Nobody ever said that you need a two-story house to enjoy some luxury living and this home proves that one-storey is more than enough! A large home, we loved the traditional exterior styling for the region and the bold color contrast.

See more of the house, here.

5. The light catcher.

終（つい）の住まい, 氏原求建築設計工房 氏原求建築設計工房 Eclectic style houses
氏原求建築設計工房

氏原求建築設計工房
氏原求建築設計工房
氏原求建築設計工房

With windows in every conceivable place, this black one-story home was so filled with natural light and charm that we couldn't stop thinking about it afterwards! What a surprise contender!

See more of the house, here.

6. Back to the stone age.

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Tomiño, Pontevedra (Spain), HUGA ARQUITECTOS HUGA ARQUITECTOS Rustic style house
HUGA ARQUITECTOS

HUGA ARQUITECTOS
HUGA ARQUITECTOS
HUGA ARQUITECTOS

Luxurious, unusual and spread out over one floor, this home had us in awe! Such lovely use of shapes and natural materials, its a modern home that really tells a story. We hope there's a sequel!

See more of the house, here.

7. Family home heaven.

A House In The Fields, 株式会社 中山秀樹建築デザイン事務所 株式会社 中山秀樹建築デザイン事務所 Modern Houses
株式会社　中山秀樹建築デザイン事務所

A House In The Fields

株式会社　中山秀樹建築デザイン事務所
株式会社　中山秀樹建築デザイン事務所
株式会社　中山秀樹建築デザイン事務所

With an open-plan layout and simple decor, this gorgeous home is perfect for any family, but it was the perimeter terrace that really grabbed our attention! What a way to garner more space when you only have one floor!

See more of the house, here.

8. The portable wonder.

CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80, ÁBATON Arquitectura ÁBATON Arquitectura Country style house
ÁBATON Arquitectura

CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80

ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura

This one-story home might look simple, but it hides an amazing secret; that it can be transported anywhere! Simple and chic, it offers everything any couple could need and we are really shocked up with its practicality!

See more of the house, here.

9. From up high.

Engel & Völkers Bodrum, Engel & Völkers Bodrum Engel & Völkers Bodrum Modern Houses
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum
Engel & Völkers Bodrum

You don't need more than one-story to appreciate a great view, as this home showed us! Found up in the mountains, the traditionally-motivated stone cottage looks great and needs nothing more!

See more of the house, here.

10. For nature lovers.

大きな一枚屋根の下で, エヌ スケッチ エヌ スケッチ Modern Houses
エヌ スケッチ

エヌ スケッチ
エヌ スケッチ
エヌ スケッチ

Created to heighten the connection to the natural world, even when indoors, that lovely one-story home is our final choice, as it simply works! The layout will impress you, if nothing else!

See more of the house, here.

Fore more beautiful homes, take a look at this Ideabook: 9 things to think about before you build a wooden home.

Would you like to cut out the stairs and try single-level living?

