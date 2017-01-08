Countryside comfort built with 200 thousand US Dollars

When looking for a snug pad for the family, the popular practice is to go for a house that is higher on dimensions and hence, cost. However, it need not necessarily be large & pricey to be comfortable & luxurious. And this is what today’s house tour on homify is all about. Created by Bialystok based architects BIURO PROJEKTOWE MTM STYL, this cozy little country home is low on cost and high on comfort. Built with $200,000 this suburban dwelling boasts of earthy accents in a modish manner. The surroundings offer palliative views with an assurance of a relaxed country life.

Let us take a sneak peek into this welcoming lovely home with charming design and scenic exterior.