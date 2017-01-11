Your browser is out-of-date.

A Brooklyn home that turns heads!

press profile homify press profile homify
Brooklyn Brownstone, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Kitchen
Yes, this is one of those homes that is bound to turn heads. Immaculately presented and basking in sunlight, its elegance is greatly felt. Situated in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn and cleverly orchestrated by SA-DA Architects, this home is both modern and stunning. If you are looking for some ideas on home-planning or room planning, then this one is worth a look. 

Join us to see this charming design. 

Delightful kitchen.

Brooklyn Brownstone, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Kitchen
The kitchen has all the modern amenities and state of the art appliances you would ever want. A large gas stove surrounded by charming granite bench-tops, it is the epitome of elegance and style

Another view of the kitchen.

Brooklyn Brownstone, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Kitchen
The wooden floor and elongated kitchen design create a warm and welcoming promenade which extends out into the rest of the rooms of the house.

Exposed beams.

Brooklyn Brownstone, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Kitchen
The kitchen is not only beaming with natural light, it is also a high-ceiling space in which wooden beams take center-stage overhead. 

Character..

Brooklyn Brownstone, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Charm and character are two words that come to mind when we walk out of the kitchen and down the hallway. Two convenient steps lead us up into the living room which we can see from this image has a charming fireplace. 

Bathroom.

Brooklyn Brownstone, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Bathroom
The bathroom is also close by, just off the kitchen—and is decorated with simple but stylish and modern design in which warm wood colors thrive alongside white. 

Upper floors.

Brooklyn Brownstone, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
The staircase shows us the grandiosity of this home and from this angle we can see the connection between one story and another. Both dark and white wood thrive in this grand house, whilst the high ceilings give us a sense of vastness and space. 

Main bathroom.

Brooklyn Brownstone, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Bathroom
The main bathroom is furnished in earthy brown tones and with two identical modern sinks along with the bath, the room feels warm and elegant. 

Attic.

Brooklyn Brownstone, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Bedroom
In the attic, we find an enormous amount of usable space which can be converted into a bedroom, study or extra guest room. The sky light fills the room with luminosity and brightness and there is even a built- in cupboard for extra storage.

Extra bathroom.

Brooklyn Brownstone, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Bathroom
The house is equipped with 2.5 bathrooms which all work in unison with the design. Fresh, vibrant and clean—the atmosphere is pristine in each. 

What would you do with all that space? Which style suits this house the most?

