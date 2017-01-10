Your browser is out-of-date.

A modern home with memories of the past

Washington Avenue Brownstone, SA-DA Architecture
Today we will show you a stunning historic three story house in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn which was restored by SA-DA Architects and brought back to life. It reminisces aspects its earlier age which have been revamped to reflect a modern finish. The result is a home that stands out as nothing less than magnificent. With plenty of charisma, the sheer size and the interior designers' attention to detail is certainly something to commend.  

We guarantee you will love what you see! 

A view of the kitchen.

Washington Avenue Brownstone, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Kitchen
SA-DA Architecture

Washington Avenue Brownstone

SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture

The kitchen is spectacular in its elongated form. Marble bench tops grace the surface, whilst a touch of modernity can be felt throughout. State of the art appliances and plenty of cupboard space, the earthy tones of white, gray and brown are very complimentary to the rest of the home. Gentle lighting with an exposed brick wall, the kitchen is generously-sized and comfortable. 

Dining room.

Washington Avenue Brownstone, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Dining Room
SA-DA Architecture

Washington Avenue Brownstone

SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture

The dining room follows suit with the kitchen and as we make our way to the large sitting area, we can also see that there is a lot of natural light coming in from the balcony doors. Personal and quirky items on the wall such as the funny ceramic faces, as well as the few decorative details like the radiant light above the eating area make the room joyful and welcoming.

Plenty of space.

Washington Avenue Brownstone, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Kitchen
SA-DA Architecture

Washington Avenue Brownstone

SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture

Functional spaces.

Washington Avenue Brownstone, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
SA-DA Architecture

Washington Avenue Brownstone

SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture

The staircase is functional and beautiful, and with plenty of room for storage underneath, it is a real space-saver.

Washington Avenue Brownstone, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
SA-DA Architecture

Washington Avenue Brownstone

SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture

Living room and study.

Washington Avenue Brownstone, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Study/office
SA-DA Architecture

Washington Avenue Brownstone

SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture

This room is something to gaze at in wonder. Paying homage to its history, the burgundy walls coupled by the broth leather couches are illustrious and dignified. The mahogany takes center stage and with the antique piano, it is the perfect room for entertaining guests or spending time reading and discussing literature and philosophy. 

Bedroom.

Washington Avenue Brownstone, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Classic style bedroom
SA-DA Architecture

Washington Avenue Brownstone

SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture

A grand design, the bedroom is wide and bright, with plenty of room for a king sized bed and side tables. The existing fireplace is a feature, and with the exposed raw brick wall, the style is reminiscent of the kitchen.

En suite.

Washington Avenue Brownstone, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Bathroom
SA-DA Architecture

Washington Avenue Brownstone

SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture

The bathroom is bright and cheery in its color choice of yellow and white. It brings an air of freshness and modernity, making it a radiant room with plenty of light. The tiles resemble the pattern of wood but with a touch of creativity and flair.

If you like the wood-effect, you will love these 20 bathrooms in which wood is the star!

Main bathroom.

Washington Avenue Brownstone, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Bathroom
SA-DA Architecture

Washington Avenue Brownstone

SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture

The main bathroom is similar in design to the smaller bathroom in that it consists of the same tiles but in a light gray. Again, the bathroom is bright and radiant, with plenty of space for both a shower and a bathtub. 

The creation of an incredible garden man cave!
What did you think of the blend of past and present in the decor?

