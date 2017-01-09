A home that resembles a modern fortress on the hills

This has to be one of the most magnificent houses you will ever see! The designers transformed an abandoned steel frame and concrete slab structure into a five-level, 18000 SF, indoor-outdoor residence and future music studio on a rain-forested mountainside overlooking the Golfo Dulce.

Casa Torcida is designed to be entirely self-sufficient. Its energy needs are provided by photovoltaic cells on the roof. This panel array, along with a solar panel system for domestic hot water, occupies 1470 SF of the top level, sharing the roof slab with a raised yoga deck and viewing platform. In the rainy season an on-site hydroelectric plant supplements the photovoltaic system, with minimal impact on the mountainside stream.

The primary criteria for this project were to be environmentally sensitive, technologically advanced, and modernist by design. A spectacular view out to the bay merges with the infinity pool. A flexible building perimeter provides a seamless flow from inside to out that completely blends the built environment with the natural setting.

You will want to see this one!