Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

4 kitchens overflowing with character

press profile homify press profile homify
ORLEANS MODERN GREEN HOME, ZeroEnergy Design ZeroEnergy Design Modern Kitchen Brown
Loading admin actions …

Today we will show you 4 magnificent kitchens which are filled with character. Each is different and each has a very particular and unique style. We have a kitchen that is 18th Century Parisian, a rustic off the grid kitchen with plenty of style, a modern oasis kitchen that just so happens to be positioned by the poolside, and an eco kitchen in a stunning eco house!

Come and take a look at some amazing work done by kitchen planners!

1. Parisian kitchen.

High Rise Renaissance, BROOKSBERRY & ASSOCIATES KITCHENS AND BATHS BROOKSBERRY & ASSOCIATES KITCHENS AND BATHS Classic style dining room
BROOKSBERRY &amp; ASSOCIATES KITCHENS AND BATHS

High Rise Renaissance

BROOKSBERRY & ASSOCIATES KITCHENS AND BATHS
BROOKSBERRY &amp; ASSOCIATES KITCHENS AND BATHS
BROOKSBERRY & ASSOCIATES KITCHENS AND BATHS

A kitchen designed for an 18th Century building in Paris but with state of the art amenities and a casual yet tailored look that the French do so well. With French gray apothecary style cabinets on an island and natural reclaimed rustic oak flooring, the kitchen is divine in its careful attention to walls, trim and ceilings which appear distressed but timeless. 

The kitchen extends even further.

High Rise Renaissance, BROOKSBERRY & ASSOCIATES KITCHENS AND BATHS BROOKSBERRY & ASSOCIATES KITCHENS AND BATHS Kitchen
BROOKSBERRY &amp; ASSOCIATES KITCHENS AND BATHS

High Rise Renaissance

BROOKSBERRY & ASSOCIATES KITCHENS AND BATHS
BROOKSBERRY &amp; ASSOCIATES KITCHENS AND BATHS
BROOKSBERRY & ASSOCIATES KITCHENS AND BATHS

The kitchen has a wonderful relationship with the dining room in which we can see elegant chairs with a sturdy oak table. The blend of white wood with the rustic floorboards and chandelier create a stunning character-filled room which makes you want to linger. 

Small details.

High Rise Renaissance, BROOKSBERRY & ASSOCIATES KITCHENS AND BATHS BROOKSBERRY & ASSOCIATES KITCHENS AND BATHS Kitchen
BROOKSBERRY &amp; ASSOCIATES KITCHENS AND BATHS

High Rise Renaissance

BROOKSBERRY & ASSOCIATES KITCHENS AND BATHS
BROOKSBERRY &amp; ASSOCIATES KITCHENS AND BATHS
BROOKSBERRY & ASSOCIATES KITCHENS AND BATHS

The kitchen is peppered with details which exude warmth and homeliness. White marble walls and bench with black shelves and stainless steel utensils are a charming addition to this space. 

2. Rustic off the grid kitchen.

Ibiza Campo - Guesthouse, Ibiza Interiors Ibiza Interiors Kitchen
Ibiza Interiors

Ibiza Campo—Guesthouse

Ibiza Interiors
Ibiza Interiors
Ibiza Interiors

This kitchen is located in a rustic off the grid home and yet has all the modern amenities. With wooden beams on the ceiling and a raw stone wall, the kitchen is home to some creative decoration. 

Linear look.

Ibiza Campo - Guesthouse, Ibiza Interiors Ibiza Interiors Kitchen
Ibiza Interiors

Ibiza Campo—Guesthouse

Ibiza Interiors
Ibiza Interiors
Ibiza Interiors

Linear kitchens are popular because they can combine style with efficiency. Plenty of room for storage and a charming chic rug, the kitchen area is prized for its choice of colors and materials. 

3. Modern oasis.

Residência Jardim Marajoara, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern Garage and Shed
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

This kitchen is conveniently positioned by the poolside and has a wonderful view of the outside. It is beaming with sunlight and fresh air, the blend of modern tiles on the wall, along with ceramic vases and wood, make the space look interesting and artistic. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Another angle.

Residência Jardim Marajoara, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern Garage and Shed
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

From this angle we can see just how much space this kitchen has and how open it feels. The sitting area feels relaxed and beachy, whilst the kitchen appliances are both stylish and functional. 

4. Eco kitchen.

Kitchen island, floating pantry, and stairs to second level ZeroEnergy Design Modern Kitchen Brown
ZeroEnergy Design

Kitchen island, floating pantry, and stairs to second level

ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

The spotlight in this kitchen is the island, the floating pantry and stairs leading up to the second floor. Recessed wooden cabinets are off the floor (hence, appear to be floating) and conceal a big pantry within the wall. The attractive greenish counter/ platform sits on a solid wood base. 

Generous counter space provides a lot of working area for food prep; white stools provide seating arrangement for daily use. Glossy kitchenware & bright lighting contribute a stylish touch to the kitchen. Bonsai planters used as decor add a refreshingly elegant element. 

Sunny and bright.

Kitchen wine storage and dining area ZeroEnergy Design Modern Dining Room
ZeroEnergy Design

Kitchen wine storage and dining area

ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

This image shows the other side of the classy kitchen with the setting for dining. The open shelves provide quick and convenient access to dishware. 

You will love this compact, stylish and minimalist apartment!

A shady spot that became a sociable terrace!
Do you have a favorite from these 4 styles?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks