A modern beach front home

How about a private sanctum in the lap of nature? Winds whispering through the greens while waves lash against the shore, creating a symphony of their own, as you relax and soak in the serene environs… .simply amazing, isn’t it? Today homify brings to you this beach walk house located on Fire Island, New York, wherein natural beauty meets impeccable architectural design and supreme comfort.

Sitting directly behind the beach-front dunes, this dwelling offers modish luxury in the midst of natural goodness. Created by the architect team of SPG Architects, this house also celebrates the thoughtful design tastefully conceived by landscape architects. Strict adherence to FEMA and local codes regarding parameters like setbacks, height, site coverage, etc., coupled with the objective to lavish a cozy abode with all the amenities guided the blueprint conceptualization. Let us have a closer look!