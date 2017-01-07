A modern beach front home

How about a private sanctum in the lap of nature? Winds whispering through the greens while waves lash against the shore, creating a symphony of their own, as you relax and soak in the serene environs… .simply amazing, isn’t it? Today homify brings to you this beach walk house located on Fire Island, New York, wherein natural beauty meets impeccable architectural design and supreme comfort.
Sitting directly behind the beach-front dunes, this dwelling offers modish luxury in the midst of natural goodness. Created by the architect team of SPG Architects, this house also celebrates the thoughtful design tastefully conceived by landscape architects. Strict adherence to FEMA and local codes regarding parameters like setbacks, height, site coverage, etc., coupled with the objective to lavish a cozy abode with all the amenities guided the blueprint conceptualization. Let us have a closer look!
Creating a dynamic blend of 3 converging rectilinear forms, that is rotated on the site off the existing grid, the architect house maximized privacy as well as appealing vistas. The volume at grade is outlined by dark & vertically slatted wooden breakaway walls that conceal the support pilings and furnish storage facility for your water-sports equipment. The central volume with the horizontal wood siding bears bedrooms & bathrooms, and offers spacious roof decks. The metal covered upper volume encloses an expansive open-plan living area replete with stunning aqua views.
Did you notice the interestingly conceived cycle stands on the front? After sunset, the exterior as well as interior lighting (visible through the clear glass windows) adds to the stylish grace of the layout.
The palliative greens present the perfect medium of rejuvenation and connecting with nature, beautifying the premises greatly in an endearingly uncomplicated manner.
A popular option for interior decoration, wood can be conveniently integrated into different styles as per its tonality and finish. Light woods are ideal for adorning modern spaces, and dark woods lend a lot of elegance as on the steps of this fashionably lit dark staircase. The smart design and glass rail with metal rod enhance the glam quotient manifolds. The dark gray shade contrasts with the subtle hues of the walls & flooring, and also complements the light colored horizontal wooden planks on the wall.
A spectacular riot of colors and a charming space, this bright living room upholds the open plan layout housing the lounge area, dining space & the kitchen in a well illuminated visually sound format. The varicolored cushions on the white couch seats, the colorful jazzy coffee tables, the modern fireplace and the clever palette gracefully adorn the lounging space. The artistic component of the decor is evident from the lovely wall paintings in the lounging as well as dining spaces. The vibrant interior design packs a truly bright & stylish punch with a contemporary flair- be it the lounge, dining area or the kitchen space.
The kitchen looks dapper in its no frills yet sophisticated design, black & metal color scheme and modular character. The innovative lighting over the washbasin counter adds finesse. The matte texture of the black kitchen counter with ample storage goes well with the dark wooden floor & white walls.
The fashionable bed sitting pretty in the bedroom doubles up as a great storage space alongside offering cozy repose. The employment of wooden planks for walls, floor & ceiling lends a hearty warmth to the bedroom. The neutral & solid colors making up the color scheme coupled with the ample lighting extend a really welcoming stance; the luxurious yet restrained furnishings and the amazing views outside ensure a private space for you that is aesthetically comfortable through & through.
This modern terrace/ roof deck with furnishings similar to the lounging space is the ideal place for that private time with your loved ones or that leisurely Sunday brunch you had been contemplating. Enjoy the woody mellowness, as you bask in the natural goodness of fresh air and warm sunshine while munching on savory goodies, or even have a quick nap. High end rejuvenation, eh?