A shady spot that became a sociable terrace!

Adding a terrace to your home is a guaranteed way to increase the sociable potential, not to mention the value of your property and when done well, the extra aesthetic value is incredible too! Today, we are going to show you a terrace transformation that is simply spectacular and added so much warmth and functionality to what was a boring and shady little area at the side of a house. We know that we are now thinking a little more about creating a terrace of our own and given how much we love this one, we might need the number of the architect that designed it! Come and take a look to see if this might be the perfection addition for your home too!
The side of this house is going to waste in such a sad way. There is a small terrace in place already, but let's be honest; it's hardly going to be able to accommodate a sizeable party, is it? Shaded by the mature trees, it isn't ever going to be a sunny spot, but surely there is more that can be done?
Here is a rendering of what the architects designed to replace the sad little terrace and what a dramatic change it is seeking to instigate! A built-in barbecue and seating area, as well as a separate eating space would certainly make a lot more of this outdoor area!
What we really love about this design is that there has been plenty of provisions made for including lots of plants and trees. After all, this is an outdoor space, so a little greenery and softness will go a long way, but just look at that curved safety rail! If that is created, it will look phenomenal!
This shot shows you the extent of the work that had to be undertaken to create a perfectly level, large terrace and it certainly isn't child's play! The wraparound nature of the decking hugs the house itself and already, you can see that there is going to be a seamless connection that blurs the line between indoor and outdoor spaces!
What an amazing built-in barbecue and cooking station! This is the stuff that dreams are made of and by using rustic stonework to create the structure itself, there is a wonderful nod to the location and organic nature of the main house. Can't you just imagine standing here and serving up some perfectly cooked fare?
Wow! The finished result here is nothing short of incredible and to say that we are jealous and impressed in equal measure would be a terrible understatement! The stone top of the bar area is so rustic and beautifully integrated and the size of it is so generous! Gorgeous!
You can't deny that this terrace has a wonderfully sociable and friendly aura to it, can you? With classy lighting and the landscaping completed, every seating area has amazing appeal and yes, that curved safety rail was translated into reality! We don't think we'd ever want to eat indoors if we had a terrace like this!
