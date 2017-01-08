8 homes with phenomenal views!

While it's always nice to take a look at beautiful homes that have been designed and built, sometimes, we just like to see the incredible views that inspired such fantastical installations, so that is what we're going to focus on today! We've found eight spectacular views that must have played a huge part in people deciding to build their homes where they did and we feel sure that none of them met any resistance from their architects either! Sumptuous locations, filled with incredible vistas is what you're about to experience, so if you've been looking for the perfect site to build your next home on, let these phenomenally picturesque spots inspire you!
Overlooking the Golfo Dulce in Costa Rica, this amazing home enjoys uninterrupted views of the rainforest, sea and endless blue skies. What a perfect backdrop for a luxury swimming pool!
The Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina offer this charming home utter view perfection! No wonder a large viewing deck, complete with glass safety rails, has been included in the design!
Found in rural Taiwan, this amazing wooden home enjoys breathtaking views of natural flora and fauna, which bed the home into the surroundings with ease. Imagine waking up to this vista!
There's something inherently romantic about the idea of overlooking a lake in the Scottish Highlands and this home, perched on the edge of Loch Broom, certainly doesn't dispel that notion!
Found in St. Gallen, a region of Switzerland, this home has taken full advantage of the mountainous views the house enjoys by adding a pool next to the main glazing. That's fitness motivation right there!
Wow! This home in Madeira was certainly designed with the fabulous views in mind! Framing the beautiful sea vista to perfection, this atrium window offers an amazing view of natural beauty every minute of every day.
Mediterranean views are hard to beat and this stunning landscape certainly proves that! An infinity pool offers the perfect viewing location for drinking in the heavenly views of the natural fauna and the sea.
We've stayed in Portugal for our final house and this time, we are enjoying a more urban view! With all the houses finished in dazzling white, the terracotta rooftops fan out and create an amazing picture, with the sea in the background finishing everything off to perfection.
