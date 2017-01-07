A working home with a whole lot of artistry!

When you work from home, getting the right balance of luxury and function can be tricky, but this home has managed it with such ease! The interior designer in charge of adding in homely touches here placed a lot of importance on funky color and engaging patterns and the result is a wonderful space that feels equally geared towards enjoyment and productivity. We can't wait to show you the lovely office that is in place, so come with us now as we take a good look around!
We are seeing more and more homes embracing a tech-free zone and this one is wonderful! Filled with luxurious comfort in the form of leather sofas and a deep pile fluffy rug, the absence of a television means that quiet reflection and easy socialization, and just wait until you see what is at the other end of the room!
Wow! Just look at that fireplace! While most of the tones in this room are neutral, the addition of some funky lime green chairs really perks the room up and makes for such a grown up space!
There's nothing worse than a tasty meal being interrupted by noisy televisions and other media, but that won't be a problem in this gorgeous open-plan space! Separating the dining and seating area with a low sideboard is a genius idea, as the space still feels large and airy and the whole area feels so warm!
Not many homes exist without a television and we love that this space almost mirrors the more quiet, formal dining and seating area, with the notable difference of being a more laid back and interactive zone! Similarly laid out to the former room, this space has cozy seating and a far more sociable dining table, as well as a television. Those sideboards are absolutely beautiful too!
Wow! Spin around in this casual open-plan space and you see just how incredible the far wall is! Adding a whole new dimension of style, the almost bar code effect draws the eye and maintains an elegant look, while still being a fun addition!
Home offices can often fall a little flat, as family debris naturally gravitates in there, but not here! A fantastically well-equipped and serious space, this office look absolutely perfect for any stay at home professional that needs an impressive area to interact with clients in. The dark green wall looks fantastic and all the wooden storage simply transforms what could have been a wasted room into a fully functioning professional location!
We just had to show you this unusual and striking mirror! Made up of numerous circular mirror panels, it breaks up the wall beautifully and makes for the perfect location for a dressing table too. The brazen use of color and pattern in this space should, on paper, be too much, but it just looks homely and lovely!
Everything about this master bedroom is flawless, from the wall color selection to the lighting and that incredible designer headboard! A warm, cozy and welcoming room, this feels every inch the luxurious master suite that anyone would want to treat themselves to and we love the subtle genius of mounting the lamps on the headboard, to maintain clean lines elsewhere.
Wow! You don't see many bedrooms that are this colorful, but we hope this spurs on more, as it looks fantastic! Using dark purple for accent features adds in a touch of opulence, while sleek white storage furniture maintains the clean and modern feel. What a triumph!
Even smaller spaces in this home have been given the designer touch, such as this hallway! With a simple floating shelf in place, funky accessories have been added in to liven up an otherwise plain corridor and we love the mirror with hidden storage too! So handy!
