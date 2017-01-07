A woodland retreat with a difference!

Who hasn't dreamed of owning a wooden cabin home at least once in their lives? The idea of being able to get away from it all and disappear into the woods certainly has its appeal and while the home we are going to show you today is a woodland retreat, we don't think the image in your mind will marry up with the grandeur and splendor on show here! We can only imagine the brief given to the architect in charge of the design process, but we can't deny that we love the results, so if you have long thought about a home in the woods, come with us now as we show you what you could create!
Wow! We are willing to bet that you had something a little more rustic and traditional in mind when you clicked this article, but would you just look at this incredible home! Modern, large and unapologetically luxurious, this is a wooden home with a difference!
What a site! Imagine stumbling across this beautiful plot of land and imagining your home here. Now try to get your head around actually being granted planning permission to create a modern cabin home like no other! Sitting proud on the peninsula of a hill, this home not only adds to the location, it becomes the view itself!
We can't stop appreciating the views that surround this home! No wonder there seems to be more windows than solid walls in place! We wouldn't want to block out these terrific views either!
The U-shape of this home makes it ideal for a central , sociable outdoor area, but we definitely weren't expecting to find a wow-factor swimming pool slap bang in the middle of it! We love how the house itself seems to bow in the middle, going from two to single-story and back again. This really is an intriguing property!
The pool really seems to be the start of the show here, with sun loungers surrounding it and a charming outdoor bar area found close-by too! There must be countless parties held here!
With the main body of the home being clad in natural wood, it makes perfect sense that this lovely cabana-esque addition would be roofed with natural bamboo, to keep the organic and earthy materials palette going. The pool looks heavenly here and with nobody overlooking the site, it's strangely private too!
There are no words for describing how still, calm and peaceful this outlook is. What a stunning location for unwinding after a long day! The pool looks so gorgeously glassy and elegant too!
We don't know where to start here! The pneumatic window panel, which leads out to a terrace, the minimalist decor or the amazing chairs, that offer cozy seating, but without the annoyance of jockeying for space on a single sofa! As a whole, this interior looks simply amazing and so modern and fresh too!
Now that we know ALL the windows are large panels that can be opened as one piece, we are even more blown away by this beautiful kitchen that is simply swimming in natural light! On a clear and warm day, cooking in here, with the windows opened, must be an absolute pleasure and we love the simplicity of the installation itself. Sticking to natural wood with black accents really keeps the palette tight.
All well thought out homes have the dining table close to the kitchen and in terms of dining with a view, this home would be hard to beat! The simple, almost rustic furniture looks beautiful in such a modern setting and can we take a moment to appreciate the polished concrete floor too?
It would be easy to get totally sidetracked by the phenomenal windows throughout, but we want to appreciate the gorgeous natural wood ceilings as well. Adding a calm and cool vibe to every room, the wooden ceilings add an incredible balance to all the contemporary design touches.
As master bedrooms go, this one has to be up there among our all time favorites! Relatively modest in terms of decoration, a large bed simply exists in a central position and allows snoozers to drink in the incredible view. Can you imagine breakfast in bed here, on a summer's day? What a dream! And a woodburner for cozy winter slumber? Heaven!
We are really enjoying the trend of sliding doors that disappear into interior walls and this one, which leads to a gorgeous en suite bathroom is an absolute winner! Polished concrete and natural wood maintain the minimalist scheme perfectly.
This bathroom is so generous in terms of size and just look at that bath! A cast concrete custom piece, it is such a focal point for the room and with no neighbors overlooking the property, a lovely outlook provides the perfect backdrop for a relaxing soak. We love how every room has views of fabulous greenery too! Talk about getting back to nature!
You can really see why the owners built the house where they did, can't you? This terrace has been perfectly finished, with some bench seating and a fire pit and we think our jealousy is probably a perfect mirror of yours too!
