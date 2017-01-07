A woodland retreat with a difference!

Who hasn't dreamed of owning a wooden cabin home at least once in their lives? The idea of being able to get away from it all and disappear into the woods certainly has its appeal and while the home we are going to show you today is a woodland retreat, we don't think the image in your mind will marry up with the grandeur and splendor on show here! We can only imagine the brief given to the architect in charge of the design process, but we can't deny that we love the results, so if you have long thought about a home in the woods, come with us now as we show you what you could create!