When it comes to creating a home that is organic, tactile and almost hypnotically engaging, using natural materials is definitely the way to go and we're going to prove that to you today by showing you a mesmerizing home that is built and filled, from top to bottom, with fabulous organic materials! The architect in charge of creating this masterpiece had such a great handle on how to make a home stand out and draw onlookers in and the end result is a modern home that feels as though it has been transplanted from the stone age! We know that Fred Flintstone doesn't actually live here, but come and take a look and we think you'll agree that this house really rocks!

Home of the week: a stone house with an exquisite interior!