Home safety: 7 places you shouldn't hide money

You are going to be SHOCKED at where some people hide their hard-earned money, at least we hope you are! We all know that the safest place for the moment is the bank, but there is a contingent of people out there that still try to stash it all in the house and in some of the silliest, most obvious places possible! We hope that interior designers aren't reading this article, as they will be rolling their eyes in despair, so without further ado, let's talk about where you should never leave your cash if you want it to stay safe!
Such a cliché! Come on guys, you know that money and mattresses should never meet, so lift them up, retrieve your notes and get yourself to the bank. You do know that burglars would check here first, right? So be smart and don't make use of this outdated trick!
After your mattress, home invaders are going to head straight to your bedroom closet to look for money left in handbags and wallets. Don't forget to clear bags out and coat pockets too, while you're at it!
A lot of us seem to empty our pockets as we get cozy for the evening, but just because you're cleaning your teeth or taking off your make up, don't just chuck your change in dresser drawers! It's such an obvious hot spot!
Who are we, beautiful golden retrievers? Nobody should be out in the garden, digging a hole to stash cash in! What if it rains or you forget where it is? This is ridiculous, so you should rather bring your money to the bank soon!
Money naturally finds its way to the bottom of a laundry basket, as it will fall out of pockets, so have a weekly check and see how much you can recoup. Don't stash it somewhere silly afterwards though!
It might seem like a natural place to leave your loose change, but a bedside table is rife for robbery! Keep your money in your wallet and hidden somewhere safe until you need it.
Unless you have a concealed safe behind a picture frame, tucking notes back there is a stupid idea. They can fall out and get claimed by other household members, so just hang onto them and go to the bank!
