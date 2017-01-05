10 beautiful ideas for house entries to surprise your visitors

Are you guilty of ignoring your home entrance? You might have painted it and maybe added a coat rack, but there is so much more that you can do to make it really pop and interior designers are consistently trying to remind us all that an entrance hall is the first impression that a home interior makes, so it needs to be spot on! We've found some amazing ways to give your hallway a little more style and flair, so come and take a look and see if any of these would perfect your space and transform it into the ultimate first impression tool!
Who said that you can't make your hallway another cozy room? We love the idea of installing some beautiful armchairs and soft lighting to really change up the function!
Nothing adds a bit of fun like a piece of statement retro furniture in your hallway! A characterful sideboard is an ideal choice and if you want to go the extra mile, consider painting it up.
How about adding some drama to your hallway by creating some steps that lead up to it? We love these ones, with the rustic tiles that finish the edges to perfection!
Are you feeling bold and daring? Then you need to channel that and experiment with a bright hallway color! Anything can work, as long as you have the right lighting, so go wild!
Visitors to your home will love getting an instant sense of who you are and what you've experienced in life, so get those memories and keepsakes on the wall and sideboards in your hallway! They'll look incredible!
Every room needs lighting, but your hallway needs exceptional illumination! We always think that a really daring, designer light fixture looks phenomenal in a hallway, so now's the time to treat yourself to that chandelier you've always wanted!
In a bust household, you need to up your hallway storage game and we think this is a perfect example of what you can accomplish! Cubby holes for shoes, hooks for coats and a handy seat are all excellent additions that should restore some order!
What could be nicer than walking into your home and being hit with a burst of beautiful, fresh fragrance? That's what you can expect if you treat yourself and your hallway to fresh flowers every week! Guests will be blown away too and the aesthetic is so chic!
Less really can be more, especially when you want to create a chic and sophisticated hallway. A simple, uncluttered side table and pretty lighting are basically all you need! Add a mirror for a little extra glamour!
We think a symmetrical design aesthetic is ideal for smaller hallways, as it will help to create a feeling of order and space. A small settee, some art and lamps are the perfect additions!
