Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 beautiful ideas for house entries to surprise your visitors

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

Are you guilty of ignoring your home entrance? You might have painted it and maybe added a coat rack, but there is so much more that you can do to make it really pop and interior designers are consistently trying to remind us all that an entrance hall is the first impression that a home interior makes, so it needs to be spot on! We've found some amazing ways to give your hallway a little more style and flair, so come and take a look and see if any of these would perfect your space and transform it into the ultimate first impression tool!

1. Cozy finishes.

Private Residence, Surrey, Nice Brew Interior Design Nice Brew Interior Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Nice Brew Interior Design

Private Residence, Surrey

Nice Brew Interior Design
Nice Brew Interior Design
Nice Brew Interior Design

Who said that you can't make your hallway another cozy room? We love the idea of installing some beautiful armchairs and soft lighting to really change up the function!

2. Retro furniture.

Casa em Jurerê Internacional - SC - Brasil, Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

Samara Barbosa Arquitetura
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

Nothing adds a bit of fun like a piece of statement retro furniture in your hallway! A characterful sideboard is an ideal choice and if you want to go the extra mile, consider painting it up.

3. Multiple levels.

Residencia Enseada Azul, FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs
FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA

FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA
FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA
FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA

How about adding some drama to your hallway by creating some steps that lead up to it? We love these ones, with the rustic tiles that finish the edges to perfection!

4. Funky colors.

homify Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Are you feeling bold and daring? Then you need to channel that and experiment with a bright hallway color! Anything can work, as long as you have the right lighting, so go wild!

5. Engaging decor.

E2 PAVILION ECO HOUSE, BLACKHEATH E2 Architecture + Interiors Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
E2 Architecture + Interiors

E2 PAVILION ECO HOUSE, BLACKHEATH

E2 Architecture + Interiors
E2 Architecture + Interiors
E2 Architecture + Interiors

Visitors to your home will love getting an instant sense of who you are and what you've experienced in life, so get those memories and keepsakes on the wall and sideboards in your hallway! They'll look incredible!

6. Unmissable lighting.

Family Home in Winchester's Sleepers Hill, Martin Gardner Photography Martin Gardner Photography Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Martin Gardner Photography

Family Home in Winchester's Sleepers Hill

Martin Gardner Photography
Martin Gardner Photography
Martin Gardner Photography

Every room needs lighting, but your hallway needs exceptional illumination! We always think that a really daring, designer light fixture looks phenomenal in a hallway, so now's the time to treat yourself to that chandelier you've always wanted!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Practical touches.

Raumwunder, Connox Connox Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands
Connox

Connox
Connox
Connox

In a bust household, you need to up your hallway storage game and we think this is a perfect example of what you can accomplish! Cubby holes for shoes, hooks for coats and a handy seat are all excellent additions that should restore some order!

8. Fresh flowers.

A House On The River Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Emma &amp; Eve Interior Design Ltd

A House On The River

Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd
Emma &amp; Eve Interior Design Ltd
Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd

What could be nicer than walking into your home and being hit with a burst of beautiful, fresh fragrance? That's what you can expect if you treat yourself and your hallway to fresh flowers every week! Guests will be blown away too and the aesthetic is so chic!

9. Neat sophistication.

homify Corridor, hallway & stairsLighting
homify

homify
homify
homify

Less really can be more, especially when you want to create a chic and sophisticated hallway. A simple, uncluttered side table and pretty lighting are basically all you need! Add a mirror for a little extra glamour!  

10. Simple symmetry.

Entrance Hallway Roselind Wilson Design Corridor, hallway & stairsSeating hallway,entrance hallway,chaise,chair,carpet,walll light,art,wall art,luxury
Roselind Wilson Design

Entrance Hallway

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

We think a symmetrical design aesthetic is ideal for smaller hallways, as it will help to create a feeling of order and space. A small settee, some art and lamps are the perfect additions!

For extra hallway inspiration, take a look at this article: 8 incredible hallways to inspire you.

Home renovation: from horrific to heavenly
Are you ready to give your hallway some extra oomph?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks