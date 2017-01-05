A miraculous home restoration!

Hola Spain! Today, we are going to show you an absolutely incredible restoration that sees a traditional Spanish home totally brought back to life and decorated with such a gentle hand that you could be forgiven for thinking the property was never left to fall into a shocking state of disrepair. The architect in charge of creating this new incarnation of a traditional home must have had their work cut out for them, as the before pictures show a crumbling shell and totally neglected interior, but what it becomes is spectacular. Let's take a look and see if you are inspired to inject a little traditional Mediterranean flair into your home!