A miraculous home restoration!

Hola Spain! Today, we are going to show you an absolutely incredible restoration that sees a traditional Spanish home totally brought back to life and decorated with such a gentle hand that you could be forgiven for thinking the property was never left to fall into a shocking state of disrepair. The architect in charge of creating this new incarnation of a traditional home must have had their work cut out for them, as the before pictures show a crumbling shell and totally neglected interior, but what it becomes is spectacular. Let's take a look and see if you are inspired to inject a little traditional Mediterranean flair into your home!
You can see that this is a grand house, with a lot of history, but what a sorry state it was left to get into to! The rustic stonework needs a serious rejuvenation and the windows are so ugly!
Wow! There has been a serious amount of re-pointing completed here and the roof must have been totally removed and replaced! We are in love with the new windows, which disappear into the facade far more than the original ones and a classic wooden door really finishes the exterior perfectly.
We have to say, that although the building is in disrepair, all the small windows and weird little placements look amazing. The stonework is truly beautiful, but needs so much work to bring it back to life!
We love it when houses are restored and original features are embraced and kept. In this case, while the stonework has been given a lot of attention, it's the little random windows that are grabbing our attention! Imagine how much extra light they must pull inside the house!
Taking a closer look at these windows, you can see how amazing they really are! Wooden-framed and paneled, they have a gorgeously heritage feel and the restored stone surrounds look out of this world!
We really like that the addition of a small porch hasn't overshadowed what was originally in place. In fact, it looks perfectly at home and you'd be forgiven for thinking it had always been there! Matching the tiled roof to the main roof is an inspired touch and really beds the new addition in.
Exposed roof beams are an absolute treat in a rustic home, but here, they were in such a sorry state that they didn't pop or look at all good. In fact, given the state of this space as a whole, would anything have looked good here?
Wow. The difference here is crazy! Adding in extra windows has made this a wonderfully light space and with a glossy floor, repointed stonework and repaired ceiling in place, this is a haven of all things rustic and beautiful. The mix of stone and wood is blowing us away!
We aren't sure what this is actually meant to be, but it looks dark, creepy and not like an interior design feature that you'd want to keep in your home! What lies behind those doors and what was this room supposed to be?
Keeping the main load-bearing wooden beam here is a nice nod to the heritage of the home, but what a relief to see those tatty wooden doors gone! Knocking through has created a lovely surface that is perfect for some natural wood shelving and really opens up the space enormously!
This is the view from the other side of the newly knocked through wall and it looks lovely, don't you think? What a way to make a living room more open, light and welcoming! The use of spotlights here is amazing and helps to show off all the rustic stonework beautifully.
The inclusion of a traditional stable door really is a lovely touch that ensures every detail of this home is rustic, traditional and period-appropriate and it even allowed for a slightly more modern open-tread staircase to be installed. As a restoration project, this was no easy task, but the end result is so stunning that we hope it inspires you to consider a renovation in the future!
