Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Bedrooms: 6 designs for double beds

press profile homify press profile homify
Departamento Club de Golf, kababie arquitectos kababie arquitectos BedroomAccessories & decoration
Loading admin actions …

We all know that your bed is the centerpiece of your bedroom, so are you making as much of it as you can? You can add all the fancy bed linen that you like, but if the bed itself isn't anything special or luxurious, you're simply masking a bigger issue. Interior designers will tell you that a statement master bed is key to creating a really unique and eye-catching bedroom, so we thought it would be a good idea to show you some of the more adventurous styles out there, in case they inspire you to rethink your own furniture! Don't forget to treat yourself to a high quality mattress too, as that way, your eyes and back will thank you equally!

1. Ultimate luxury.

Polanco, Decoré Interiorismo Decoré Interiorismo HouseholdHomewares
Decoré Interiorismo

Decoré Interiorismo
Decoré Interiorismo
Decoré Interiorismo

This high bed, filled with extra pillows, cushions and more throws than you can shake a stick at makes luxury lie-ins a guaranteed thing! We love that the padded feature wall also acts as an extra headboard, which really heightens the impact of the bed itself.

2. Cozy and comfortable.

Departamento Club de Golf, kababie arquitectos kababie arquitectos BedroomAccessories & decoration
kababie arquitectos

kababie arquitectos
kababie arquitectos
kababie arquitectos

The high headboard of this deliciously dark bed makes for a fabulously comfortable snooze and it's interesting to see a low bed, with an extra thick mattress. This looks like heaven for a bad back! And we really like how the bed is the only dark contrast in the space.

3. Simple and understated.

homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

When you like your furniture a little more understated, we suggest placing a bare frame in front of a statement wall. Here, the cladding-effect wallpaper makes for a surprisingly beautiful headboard alternative and by picking out tones of the wall for the bed linen, the overall effect is lovely.

4. Organically beautiful.

Narigua House , P+0 Arquitectura P+0 Arquitectura Eclectic style bedroom
P+0 Arquitectura

Narigua House

P+0 Arquitectura
P+0 Arquitectura
P+0 Arquitectura

Natural wood. Is there anything it can't do? In a wood-heavy space, there might me a temptation to choose an alternative material for the bed, to avoid an overkill look, but we really love the continuation of the material here. Some bright bed linen has really lifted the theme too!

5. Sophisticated color.

homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

Isn't this a dramatic bedroom? We love how dark and devilish it feels and really, there was little option but to choose a black bed, which we are in love with, by the way! With muted, luxurious bed linen, the Gothic vibe is kept under close control, while still creating a mysteriously sophisticated look!

6. Heritage styling.

Showroom, Grange México Grange México Office spaces & stores
Grange México

Grange México
Grange México
Grange México

Wonderful! While modern furniture always looks fantastic and intrigues us, there is definitely still a place for wonderful vintage pieces. What we love about this super cool bed is that it has been upcycled with some fresh color pops and by drawing that accent color into the bed linen, it looks so well put together!

For extra bedroom inspiration, take a look at this article: 15 ways to include a television in your bedroom.

A lovely family home of only 800 ft²
Which of these beds would suit your style?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks