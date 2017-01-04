An organic home designed around a family

Family homes naturally exude a warmth and coziness that is hard to compete with, but when a home is designed and built with family fun and closeness in mind right from the start, the results are spectacular! That is exactly what we are going to show you today, in the form of a wooden home that has us so envious we are barely able to stand it! The architect that created this beautiful wood-filled home clearly knew exactly what type of ambiance was needed and the results are absolutely incredible. If you've been thinking of building a family home of your own, don't draw up any plans until you've taken a look at this one!
Isn't this a sweet and charming facade? Natural wood cladding, a galvanized roof and the neat shingle all create a wonderfully natural and welcoming home that you want to dive inside, don't you agree? The simple lines and gentle integration with the surroundings really look beautiful here and we need to see more!
With more windows in place than a standard home, the amount of light entering this home is phenomenal and blurs the line between interior and exterior spaces so well. The natural combination of white and wood keeps the interior here as chic and simple as the exterior and even if you didn't already know, we think you'd have an idea that this is a family home.
Open-plan layouts are becoming more and more commonplace, but we haven't seen a kitchen quite like this one! With no island or countertop separating the area at all, there is such an inclusive and minimalist feel that must make parenting that little bit easier! We are really loving the rigid white and wood scheme, with just piquant blue chair cushions adding a little contrast in this dining area!
In this picture, you can see just how much the inside and outside areas are intertwined, thanks to clever flooring choices and fully sliding windows. As bathrooms go, this one is exceptionally functional, but it still feels stylish, calm and enjoyable. Plus, could you imagine having a delightful view out into the garden as you shower? Divine!
At night, you can see just how beautifully lit this home is. Warm, inviting illumination pours out of ever window and beckons you inside. We love the way that the exterior wood cladding seems to both cocoon and amplify the building itself and the simple green touches, in the form of a few potted tress, really heighten the whole look.
