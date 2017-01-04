An organic home designed around a family

At night, you can see just how beautifully lit this home is. Warm, inviting illumination pours out of ever window and beckons you inside. We love the way that the exterior wood cladding seems to both cocoon and amplify the building itself and the simple green touches, in the form of a few potted tress, really heighten the whole look.

