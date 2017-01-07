John Toates and his partner Mark L. Hoffman have more than 40 years of combined experience in designing and managing home projects of unquestionable elegance and sophistication. Their firm John Toates Architecture and Design LLC is a firm that offers guided, collaborative, comprehensive and creative design solutions which encapsulate landscape, architectural and interior design.
JTAD’s architects bring to every project their expertise in history, materials, and accuracy of details to satisfy size and budget parameters.
Today we will show you 3 stunning character homes by JTAD architects. Each home is unique in its style and history and we guarantee that you will feel a little envious of the people who own them! But don't let that stop you from looking!
The homes feature stunning additions which were designed to complement their magnificence. Come and take a look!
A character-filled home which is a pleasure to look at, not only for its grandiosity but also its historical detail.
This home is a classically styled addition that features a new kitchen, sun room, office, mudroom and master suite expansion to a very historic house in Flourtown, Pennsylvania.
The addition was designed to respect the home's rich history, while also being very customized to the contemporary lifestyle of the owners: a family of four who loves the outdoors, entertaining, and enjoying their natural, historic surroundings. The new wing ties together the varied aesthetics of the home, while and ensuring the promise of a bright future for the generations to come.
A one story addition links the historic main mass of the house with a new kitchen wing on the rear, while framing the existing pool and patios.
This elegant porch has fluted Doric columns and limestone steps down to a flagstone patio. A standing seam copper roof provides visual texture.
A Tudor inspired addition to a lakeside cottage in Sparta, New Jersey enlarged the residence while maintaining local vernacular details and aesthetics.