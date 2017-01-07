Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

3 stunning character homes

press profile homify press profile homify
New English Estate House - Gladwyne, PA, John Toates Architecture and Design John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style houses
Loading admin actions …

John Toates and his partner Mark L. Hoffman have more than 40 years of combined experience in designing and managing home projects of unquestionable elegance and sophistication. Their firm John Toates Architecture and Design LLC is a firm that offers guided, collaborative, comprehensive and creative design solutions which encapsulate landscape, architectural and interior design. 

JTAD’s architects bring to every project their expertise in history,  materials, and accuracy of details to satisfy size and budget parameters. 

Today we will show you 3 stunning character homes by JTAD architects. Each home is unique in its style and history and we guarantee that you will feel a little envious of the people who own them! But don't let that stop you from looking! 

The homes feature stunning additions which were designed to complement their magnificence. Come and take a look!

1. New English Estate House — Gladwyne, PA.

Exterior John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style houses exterior,stone,slate,chimney,classic,traditional,new construction,dormer
John Toates Architecture and Design

Exterior

John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design

A character-filled home which is a pleasure to look at, not only for its grandiosity but also its historical detail.  

The exterior is picture perfect.

Exterior John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style houses exterior,stone,slate,chimney,classic,traditional,new construction,dormer
John Toates Architecture and Design

Exterior

John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design

Fountain feature.

Fountain John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style houses exterior,stone,chimney,classic,traditional,new construction,fountain,sconce
John Toates Architecture and Design

Fountain

John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design

Grand garden.

Exterior John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style garden exterior,classic,traditional,new construction,garden
John Toates Architecture and Design

Exterior

John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design

Mansion on a hill.

Rear Facade John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style houses exterior,classic,traditional,new construction
John Toates Architecture and Design

Rear Facade

John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design

2. Historic Flourtown Addition.

Exterior John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style houses exterior,stone,wood,stucco,dormers,renovation,addition,windows,classic,traditional
John Toates Architecture and Design

Exterior

John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design

This home is a classically styled addition that features a new kitchen, sun room, office, mudroom and master suite expansion to a very historic house in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. 

The addition was designed to respect the home's rich history, while also being very customized to the contemporary lifestyle of the owners: a family of four who loves the outdoors, entertaining, and enjoying their natural, historic surroundings. The new wing ties together the varied aesthetics of the home, while and ensuring the promise of a bright future for the generations to come.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

A one story addition.

Pool Facing Facade John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style houses White exterior,pool,shutters,addition,classic,traditional
John Toates Architecture and Design

Pool Facing Facade

John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design

A one story addition links the historic main mass of the house with a new kitchen wing on the rear, while framing the existing pool and patios.

In full view.

Porch John Toates Architecture and Design Patios & Decks porch,terrace,addition,classic,traditional
John Toates Architecture and Design

Porch

John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design

Admirable setting.

Porch John Toates Architecture and Design Patios & Decks porch,columns,pendant,addition,renovation
John Toates Architecture and Design

Porch

John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design

Elegance and beauty

Porch from Terrace John Toates Architecture and Design Patios & Decks porch,terrace,columns,addition,renovation,classic,traditional
John Toates Architecture and Design

Porch from Terrace

John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design

This elegant porch has fluted Doric columns and limestone steps down to a flagstone patio. A standing seam copper roof provides visual texture.

3. Sparta, New Jersey Cottage Addition.

Front Facade John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style houses exterior,brick,cottage,stone,lakefront,tudor,addition
John Toates Architecture and Design

Front Facade

John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design

A Tudor inspired addition to a lakeside cottage in Sparta, New Jersey enlarged the residence while maintaining local vernacular details and aesthetics.

Fascinating roof.

New Dormer John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style houses exterior,dormer,tudor,brick,addition,window
John Toates Architecture and Design

New Dormer

John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design

Inner beauty.

Stair John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs interior,stair,renovation,addition,balcony
John Toates Architecture and Design

Stair

John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design

Attention to detail.

Living Room John Toates Architecture and Design Living room interior,stair,living room,balcony,renovation,addition
John Toates Architecture and Design

Living Room

John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design

Bedroom bliss.

Master Bedroom John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style bedroom interior,master bedroom,classic,traditional
John Toates Architecture and Design

Master Bedroom

John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design

The bedroom is as romantic as it is lavish. 

If you are inspired by stunning home designs, you will not want to miss this home!

A working home with a whole lot of artistry!
Which home would you like to live in?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks