Living large: 7 of the best big houses

Genista Jurgens Genista Jurgens
French Normandy Indian Springs Home, Christopher Architecture & Interiors
We all like to dream big and live large! So to fuel your imagination on just how great life can get, we have found the architect firm responsible for creating the best, and biggest houses around. And we will take you on a tour around seven of their projects. 

From their stunning lake-side modern houses made of glass, to stately stone manors in the hills, to immaculate colonial inspired interiors, the designers at CHRISTOPHER ARCHITECTURE & INTERIORS are unparalleled when it comes to creating luxurious properties. When viewing these grandiose homes today, expect nothing less than dramatic entrances, incredible views, quality furniture, expensive surfaces and indulgent rooms. 

These seven are the best of the best; the crème de la crème of big architecture. So let's get stuck in!

1.) Confidence and charisma.

French Normandy Indian Springs Home, Christopher Architecture & Interiors
French Normandy Indian Springs Home

French Normandy Indian Springs Home

Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors
Christopher Architecture & Interiors

Double storied and sprawling, this home, no—this manor is fit for a king. Dubbed the French Normandy Indian Springs Home, you can see why. It's a mix of traditional (the darkly tiled roof and white facade with small windows are quintessential old French style) with the new (the huge glass add on).

It's a daring and contemporary facade, making this home magnificent, dignified, regal and one hundred percent impressive

Stately glass windows and subtle wood grain walls in the lounge.

French Normandy Indian Springs Home, Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors

French Normandy Indian Springs Home

Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors
Christopher Architecture & Interiors

Long curtains, low lights and long baths for after-dark relaxation.

French Normandy Indian Springs Home, Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors

French Normandy Indian Springs Home

Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors
Christopher Architecture & Interiors

2.) Adorable but definitely not small.

Brick and Stone Cottage , Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors

Brick and Stone Cottage

Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors
Christopher Architecture & Interiors

The Brick And Stone Cottage is charming and adorable, while being elegant and timeless. The facade is impressive with high roofs and multiple apexes, and by the looks of those two chimneys, the interior is warm and cozy. 

The garden is manicured, the driveway paved and traditional lamps light the entrance way. Trees of every size surround the property and give it a feeling of seclusion and peacefulness. 

Colonial style cupboards and industrial sized light bulbs in the kitchen.

Brick and Stone Cottage , Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors

Brick and Stone Cottage

Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors
Christopher Architecture & Interiors

A dining room with neutral colors, antique furniture and delicate detailing.

Brick and Stone Cottage , Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors

Brick and Stone Cottage

Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors
Christopher Architecture & Interiors

3.) Merging into the landscape.

Modern Smith Lake Home, Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors

Modern Smith Lake Home

Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors
Christopher Architecture & Interiors

Situated on a high hill overlooking that stunning lake in that forest, it's hard to go wrong with this home. The designers made sure to show of those million dollar views from every angle, making the Modern Smith Lake Home simply breathtaking. 

With plenty of glass walls, terraces and cultivated garden space, the house merges with the landscape while providing a stylish, modern cocoon to protect the homeowners from the weather. 

Floating above the water with uninterrupted views and glass walls.

Modern Smith Lake Home, Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors

Modern Smith Lake Home

Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors
Christopher Architecture & Interiors

Sturdy construction with wide balconies and large tiles.

Modern Smith Lake Home, Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors

Modern Smith Lake Home

Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors
Christopher Architecture & Interiors

4.) Keeping it natural and effortless.

Lakefront Retreat, Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors

Lakefront Retreat

Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors
Christopher Architecture & Interiors

The Lakefront Retreat is as impressive as the views from it. It's construction materials complement the natural environment, as does the overall design of the house. Bold and beautiful, the facade features tall rocky pillars and large stone walls. And the landscaping merges the lake's edge with the garden's edge making it seem like this house was always meant to be here. 

The large, luxurious outdoor seating area to enjoy the lake views.

Lakefront Retreat, Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors

Lakefront Retreat

Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors
Christopher Architecture & Interiors

A fireplace set in a huge stone pillar is the heart of this living room.

Lakefront Retreat, Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors

Lakefront Retreat

Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors
Christopher Architecture & Interiors

There's still room for fun in the sophisticated yet playful den.

Lakefront Retreat, Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors

Lakefront Retreat

Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors
Christopher Architecture & Interiors

5.) Influenced by ancestry.

Spanish Colonial Interiors, Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors

Spanish Colonial Interiors

Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors
Christopher Architecture & Interiors

In these Spanish Colonial Interiors, you can see what a subtly there is to the designers' color palette. The kitchen splashboard is tiled in slightly different shades of gray that pull the light gray paint used on the cabinets together with the silver of the appliances and cooking ware. 

Throughout the interior traditional, metal chandeliers are used featuring electric 'candles', transporting the rooms back to centuries ago.  

Old fashioned styling with modern comfort.

Spanish Colonial Interiors, Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors

Spanish Colonial Interiors

Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors
Christopher Architecture & Interiors

Decorative tiling and decadent bathing.

Spanish Colonial Interiors, Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors

Spanish Colonial Interiors

Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors
Christopher Architecture & Interiors

6.) A stately secondary space.

Pool House Exterior
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors

Pool House Exterior

Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors
Christopher Architecture & Interiors

You would be forgiven for thinking that this Pool House was used for general day to day living. Intended for guests and relaxation, it definitely has the feeling of much more than just a secondary space. Featuring white plastered walls and large wooden studs, it is classic, elegant and full of impressive details (and also a fireplace!)   

Cozy and casual with an open fireplace and comfy sofas.

Pool House Living Room Space
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors

Pool House Living Room Space

Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors
Christopher Architecture & Interiors

7.) A magnificent multi-faceted home.

Ridgeview Showhouse, Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors

Ridgeview Showhouse

Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors
Christopher Architecture & Interiors

Perhaps the pièce de résistance of all the homes today is the Ridgeview Show House. It is very hard to tell. But one thing is easy to see—the scale of this home. Featuring many bedrooms, multiple lounge areas, a formal dining room (and an informal one), an open plan kitchen and a ginormous backyard complete with barbecue area, this is one sprawling and indulgent home. 

An outdoor entertainment area with atmosphere and appeal.

Ridgeview Showhouse, Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors

Ridgeview Showhouse

Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors
Christopher Architecture & Interiors

The kitchen that is state of the art and seriously stylish.

Ridgeview Showhouse, Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors

Ridgeview Showhouse

Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors
Christopher Architecture & Interiors

One of the many plush bedrooms.

Ridgeview Showhouse, Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors

Ridgeview Showhouse

Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors
Christopher Architecture & Interiors

Which one is your favourite grand house? Tell us why below

