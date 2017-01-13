Living large: 7 of the best big houses

We all like to dream big and live large! So to fuel your imagination on just how great life can get, we have found the architect firm responsible for creating the best, and biggest houses around. And we will take you on a tour around seven of their projects.
From their stunning lake-side modern houses made of glass, to stately stone manors in the hills, to immaculate colonial inspired interiors, the designers at CHRISTOPHER ARCHITECTURE & INTERIORS are unparalleled when it comes to creating luxurious properties. When viewing these grandiose homes today, expect nothing less than dramatic entrances, incredible views, quality furniture, expensive surfaces and indulgent rooms.
These seven are the best of the best; the crème de la crème of big architecture. So let's get stuck in!
Double storied and sprawling, this home, no—this manor is fit for a king. Dubbed the French Normandy Indian Springs Home, you can see why. It's a mix of traditional (the darkly tiled roof and white facade with small windows are quintessential old French style) with the new (the huge glass add on).
It's a daring and contemporary facade, making this home magnificent, dignified, regal and one hundred percent impressive.
The Brick And Stone Cottage is charming and adorable, while being elegant and timeless. The facade is impressive with high roofs and multiple apexes, and by the looks of those two chimneys, the interior is warm and cozy.
The garden is manicured, the driveway paved and traditional lamps light the entrance way. Trees of every size surround the property and give it a feeling of seclusion and peacefulness.
Situated on a high hill overlooking that stunning lake in that forest, it's hard to go wrong with this home. The designers made sure to show of those million dollar views from every angle, making the Modern Smith Lake Home simply breathtaking.
With plenty of glass walls, terraces and cultivated garden space, the house merges with the landscape while providing a stylish, modern cocoon to protect the homeowners from the weather.
The Lakefront Retreat is as impressive as the views from it. It's construction materials complement the natural environment, as does the overall design of the house. Bold and beautiful, the facade features tall rocky pillars and large stone walls. And the landscaping merges the lake's edge with the garden's edge making it seem like this house was always meant to be here.
In these Spanish Colonial Interiors, you can see what a subtly there is to the designers' color palette. The kitchen splashboard is tiled in slightly different shades of gray that pull the light gray paint used on the cabinets together with the silver of the appliances and cooking ware.
Throughout the interior traditional, metal chandeliers are used featuring electric 'candles', transporting the rooms back to centuries ago.
You would be forgiven for thinking that this Pool House was used for general day to day living. Intended for guests and relaxation, it definitely has the feeling of much more than just a secondary space. Featuring white plastered walls and large wooden studs, it is classic, elegant and full of impressive details (and also a fireplace!)
Perhaps the pièce de résistance of all the homes today is the Ridgeview Show House. It is very hard to tell. But one thing is easy to see—the scale of this home. Featuring many bedrooms, multiple lounge areas, a formal dining room (and an informal one), an open plan kitchen and a ginormous backyard complete with barbecue area, this is one sprawling and indulgent home.
