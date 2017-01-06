6 ways to decorate with monochrome

Who would have thought that using monochrome in your home could make such a statement! It is not just simple, it is elegant, versatile and timeless. If you want to trend it up in your home, you can bring various styles together onto a bold canvas such as black and white. If you think two colors are boring then we guarantee you that these 6 images will make you think again.
Come over and get inspired!
Black frames are timeless, elegant and stunning. If you are after an impressive effect then wood, glass, a bit of white and of course black will certainly make a statement in any home.
You can use black furniture and furnishings in a predominantly white space to compliment your household furnishings. Bring in a defining touch with the help of black coffee tables, end tables and even black rugs.
Opt for a rich and playful black and white checkerboard look for the flooring of your closet, corridors and vanity spaces like your bathroom. Just remember to keep your other elements white or solid so that you do not make the space appear small.
The flooring adds to the regal appeal of the room and creates a simple yet stylish aura. The pattern on the floor forms a simple mosaic which makes the space appear lightweight despite the heavy wrought iron spiral staircase at one end.
The interior designers have mixed contrasting patterns in order to bring out the beauty of the space. White polka dots on a gray background could have looked a little too busy, however the wooden planks have broken up the monotony and created a natural look which works well in this design.
This sleek kitchen has large monochrome elements including the cabinet and the island with its shelves and contemporary white bench top. The monochrome theme really shines here, thanks to the glossy surfaces that reflect the color scheme of the room and give a sense of luxury without being over the top. The rest of the furniture in the background is black and white which compliments the design of the kitchen elegantly.
