Interior architecture: 8 amazing apartments with space-saving layouts

Sesja dla JT Grupy
Saving space in an apartment can often seem like an infuriating and challenging task. With limited room to move, your floor plan and decor is often at the risk of appearing cramped, ill-planned or messy. Luckily there are solutions!

Creating a layout that involves creativity and innovation is something the interior designers have had some fun with and you will see their insights in these 8 amazing apartments with space-saving layouts. There are so many ways to maximize space, and these few tips and tricks are guaranteed to help you create a sophisticated home. 

Read on to find out how!

1. Movable apartment.

BRERA APARTMENT
PLANAIR ®

PLANAIR ®
PLANAIR ®
PLANAIR ®

This apartment literally shifts and moves to suit your needs. With plywood panels, the one-room home offers everything one might need, as well as plenty of privacy. Here we see the home semi-open with the bed exposed to the left, and the kitchen to the right.

2. Glass walls for an open appearance.

Квартира-студия в скандинавском стиле
Eugene Chekhov

Eugene Chekhov
Eugene Chekhov
Eugene Chekhov

This studio dwelling has been opened up with a space-saving design. Although compact, the home feels surprisingly roomy thanks to the chic furniture, all-white color palette and impressive glass partition that separates the bedroom from the living room.

3. Adding usable partitions.

Appartamento CM
MIROarchitetti

MIROarchitetti
MIROarchitetti
MIROarchitetti

The architects and designers of this smart European apartment have incorporated dividers and room partitions that offer storage as well as privacy. And have a look at the small library, placed next to the door.

4. Working with your floor plan.

Shared contemporary home for grown-up brother and sister
Zip Interiors Ltd

Zip Interiors Ltd
Zip Interiors Ltd
Zip Interiors Ltd

In this compact home, the designers have opted to utilize the linear shape of the space. In doing this they've saved space within the apartment, ensuring the layout feels open and roomy. 

5. A surprising mezzanine.

via delle Orfane
con3studio

con3studio
con3studio
con3studio

The mezzanine in this apartment certainly saves space! Without an exterior patio of their own, this one ensures the occupants have a place to sit, relax and unwind.

6. Re-thinking space.

PROJET CRIMEE, architectes intérieurs: Carla Lopez et Margaux Meza
Transition Interior Design

Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design

This ultra-compact apartment has redesigned the standard shape and form of a home, opting to include the kitchen island as a piece of multi-functional furniture that assists in many different and helpful ways.

7. When less is more.

Loft Box117
Tim Diekhans Architektur

Tim Diekhans Architektur
Tim Diekhans Architektur
Tim Diekhans Architektur

In larger loft style apartments, it's often easy to cram too much into the same space. This design saves space by keeping everything minimal. In doing this the home feels private yet open, with a serene, industrial aesthetic.

8. Central columns for multiple uses.

Sesja dla JT Grupy
bhgycfdrsxfhcvgjbkj,hvbcgfxdrytfuyjgh

bhgycfdrsxfhcvgjbkj,hvbcgfxdrytfuyjgh
bhgycfdrsxfhcvgjbkj,hvbcgfxdrytfuyjgh
bhgycfdrsxfhcvgjbkj,hvbcgfxdrytfuyjgh

The central column in this home has been utilized in multiple ways to hold the television as well as enhance the overall ambiance. The floor plan is functional and interesting, showing us that a lot can be done when you apply a versatile and creative mindset. 

If you are into a bit of extravagance, you will like this luxury apartment that ticks all the boxes!

This classic home is perfect for a couple!
Do you have a trick that you apply in your home to make your home look and feel bigger?

