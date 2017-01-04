An old apartment gets a stunning transformation

If you like trendy decorative items in your home and are keen to pursue a personal style, you may like an unusual or eclectic style.
Today we want to show you a project by the Atelier delle Verdure team who is responsible for revamping this old-style apartment in one of Milan's most fashionable areas. It is carefully converted into a stylish and refined apartment with some retro-style space.
Now lets look at its magical changes!
As we can see, the apartment was stripped bare by the project team. The interior architects saw a lot of potential with this space despite its worse-for-ware appearance.
The state of the walls was disastrous, with paint peeling and the floor heavily damaged, it is difficult to see past the worn appearance. With so much work to be done, it was difficult to know where to start.
The interior designers exerted their magic along these walls and decorated the space in a very personal style that is warm and welcoming. The space is bright, well-lit, and the wooden floors together create an elegant impression. The beautiful picture on the wall represents their vivid vision. The background of the velvet sofa takes the Louis XVI century route.
The decor of the living room presents a delightful combination: the red walls, the modern white sofa, and the red table lamp echoes the color of the walls. A seeming mix and match of a variety of styles, works to create an incredible sense of harmony.
The kitchen is mainly white and bright. The gentle light emits a joyful and clean atmosphere. The space is vast and the storage space is abundant coupled with the spacious bench tops.
The children's room is well lit and is painted in a blue and white—with warm wood for the floors with a few toys scattered about. Large windows sprinkle the bright sunshine throughout the room and the children can enjoy playing in this charming space.
The bathroom is elegantly decorated and has a vintage feel. Shower and bath are in the same space and are mainly in white and stainless steel. The look is stylish and elegant. The floor is a multi-angle tile of three colors which creates a beautiful atmosphere.
