An old apartment gets a stunning transformation

If you like trendy decorative items in your home and are keen to pursue a personal style, you may like an unusual or eclectic style.

Today we want to show you a project by the Atelier delle Verdure team who is responsible for revamping this old-style apartment in one of Milan's most fashionable areas. It is carefully converted into a stylish and refined apartment with some retro-style space.

Now lets look at its magical changes!