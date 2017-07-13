Home Decoration: 12 entrances you will want to copy!

The entrance to the house is our business card. It is the first impression that our visitors get of our style upon entering. The entrance can communicate our preferences, personal taste and style. Sometimes the entrance is not given the attention it deserves and we will show you how to use it to its full potential. By decorating the entrance, you can display all kinds of characteristics and play with abundant elements such as colors, materials, textures and even space and lighting, just like anywhere else in the house.
In this article we are going to show you 12 ideas which will make you want to make the most out of your entrance hallway.
Come and take a look!
In this large entrance hall, there are two equal consoles arranged symmetrically and frontally, using the same materials but each containing different decorative elements. One is attached to the stairs and the other on the wall of the entrance under an elegant mirror.
A simple entrance can also be refined and powerful. This is precisely the case in this image in which there is a console table next to a wall covered with wallpaper, a set of unconventional mirrors and different accessories and colors.
This entrance is very surprising. Black and white tiles, designer chandeliers, a deep blue door, wardrobes, two large standing mirrors and walls with wallpaper are the ingredients of an entrance designed to amaze.
As if access to another galaxy were in the middle of this hallway, we find a huge spherical lamp shining like a huge star. Its light is the main protagonist of this hallway and it has a certain sophisticated air.
Wicker baskets, vases and wooden decorations and warm colors make this entrance a perfect atmosphere in ethnic-chic style that welcomes intimacy and invites the mind to travel to exotic countries.
With white as the protagonist and with particular touches of wood, this entrance is also home to other decorative elements in which styles, colors and Scandinavian flavors thrive. Isn't it a cozy but well organized place?
To visually separate the entrance from the living room, this modern open space uses the block color technique. Blue is the tone chosen to decorate the walls that make up the entrance. A fascinating and daring inspiration for everyone who likes to try something different!
A resource for visually separating the entrance from the living room is via open shelves and small compartments. This filters the interior vision without completely preventing the passage of light. A very tasteful effect, valid even for smaller houses.
There is nothing more creative than receiving visitors in front of works of art. Art and paintings are the most exciting decorative elements in a home and you can also use sculptures and crafts. In this case, abstract paintings are displayed on white walls, leaving a pleasant feeling of purity in the environment.
Focusing on the details of design is undoubtedly an effective way to create a beautiful effect in any home. In this example, the interior decorators have used a lattice railing for the stairs. The addition of lanterns on each step creates a warm and intimate route.
The whole of this house seems to be inspired by tales of elves and fairies. It seems that at any moment a hobbit or an elf can enter through the door. Creativity at its best!
Dynamic and agile, the presentation of this entry immediately suggests a tropical environment, thanks to the combination of colors between the pattern of the wallpaper and the plants in the surrounds.
