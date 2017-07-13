Your browser is out-of-date.

Home Decoration: 12 entrances you will want to copy!

The entrance to the house is our business card. It is the first impression that our visitors get of our style upon entering. The entrance can communicate our preferences, personal taste and style. Sometimes the entrance is not given the attention it deserves and we will show you how to use it to its full potential. By decorating the entrance, you can display all kinds of characteristics and play with abundant elements such as colors, materials, textures and even space and lighting, just like anywhere else in the house. 

In this article we are going to show you 12 ideas which will make you want to make the most out of your entrance hallway. 

Come and take a look!

1. Spacious and elegant.

Entrance staged for sale with hired furniture and accessories. Heatons Home Styling Dining roomTables
Heatons Home Styling

Entrance staged for sale with hired furniture and accessories.

Heatons Home Styling
Heatons Home Styling
Heatons Home Styling

In this large entrance hall, there are two equal consoles arranged symmetrically and frontally, using the same materials but each containing different decorative elements. One is attached to the stairs and the other on the wall of the entrance under an elegant mirror.

2. Simple, practical and flirty.

homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

A simple entrance can also be refined and powerful. This is precisely the case in this image in which there is a console table next to a wall covered with wallpaper, a set of unconventional mirrors and different accessories and colors.

3. Amazing!

Квартира в Москве 100м2 (дизайнер Мария Соловьёва-Сосновик), Фотограф Анна Киселева Фотограф Анна Киселева Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Фотограф Анна Киселева

Фотограф Анна Киселева
Фотограф Анна Киселева
Фотограф Анна Киселева

This entrance is very surprising. Black and white tiles, designer chandeliers, a deep blue door, wardrobes, two large standing mirrors and walls with wallpaper are the ingredients of an entrance designed to amaze.

4. Sophisticated character.

La casa dei miei sogni, Alessandro Corina Interior Designer Alessandro Corina Interior Designer Mediterranean corridor, hallway & stairs
Alessandro Corina Interior Designer

Alessandro Corina Interior Designer
Alessandro Corina Interior Designer
Alessandro Corina Interior Designer

As if access to another galaxy were in the middle of this hallway, we find a huge spherical lamp shining like a huge star. Its light is the main protagonist of this hallway and it has a certain sophisticated air.

5. Ethno-chic style.

Entrance Troinex, LAdesign LAdesign Corridor, hallway & stairsLighting
LAdesign

LAdesign
LAdesign
LAdesign

Wicker baskets, vases and wooden decorations and warm colors make this entrance a perfect atmosphere in ethnic-chic style that welcomes intimacy and invites the mind to travel to exotic countries.

6. Scandinavian taste.

Industrial rivisitato, Design for Love Design for Love industrial style corridor, hallway & stairs
Design for Love

Design for Love
Design for Love
Design for Love

With white as the protagonist and with particular touches of wood, this entrance is also home to other decorative elements in which styles, colors and Scandinavian flavors thrive. Isn't it a cozy but well organized place?

7. Intense colors.

Interno domestico_Caserta2016, maps_architetti maps_architetti Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Ceramic Turquoise
maps_architetti

maps_architetti
maps_architetti
maps_architetti

To visually separate the entrance from the living room, this modern open space uses the block color technique. Blue is the tone chosen to decorate the walls that make up the entrance. A fascinating and daring inspiration for everyone who likes to try something different!

8. You see but you do not see.

CASA L+L, Studio Associato Casiraghi Studio Associato Casiraghi Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Wood White
Studio Associato Casiraghi

Studio Associato Casiraghi
Studio Associato Casiraghi
Studio Associato Casiraghi

A resource for visually separating the entrance from the living room is via open shelves and small compartments. This filters the interior vision without completely preventing the passage of light. A very tasteful effect, valid even for smaller houses.

9. Artistic.

Ristrutturazione abitazione RT a Bologna, Studio Sabatino Architetto Studio Sabatino Architetto Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Studio Sabatino Architetto

Studio Sabatino Architetto
Studio Sabatino Architetto
Studio Sabatino Architetto

There is nothing more creative than receiving visitors in front of works of art. Art and paintings are the most exciting decorative elements in a home and you can also use sculptures and crafts. In this case, abstract paintings are displayed on white walls, leaving a pleasant feeling of purity in the environment.

10. Design prevails.

House 10, Opera s.r.l. Opera s.r.l. Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Opera s.r.l.

Opera s.r.l.
Opera s.r.l.
Opera s.r.l.

Focusing on the details of design is undoubtedly an effective way to create a beautiful effect in any home. In this example, the interior decorators have used a lattice railing for the stairs. The addition of lanterns on each step creates a warm and intimate route. 

11. Fairy tale.

Restauro di una casa molto antica in Francia, Archimania Archimania Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Archimania

Archimania
Archimania
Archimania

The whole of this house seems to be inspired by tales of elves and fairies. It seems that at any moment a hobbit or an elf can enter through the door. Creativity at its best!

12. Playful and eclectic.

Hall Movelvivo Interiores Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration Wood effect
Movelvivo Interiores

Hall

Movelvivo Interiores
Movelvivo Interiores
Movelvivo Interiores

Dynamic and agile, the presentation of this entry immediately suggests a tropical environment, thanks to the combination of colors between the pattern of the wallpaper and the plants in the surrounds.

Does your home entrance reflect your style?

