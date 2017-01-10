​Robust and beautiful seaside home

The beautiful seaside scenery and rolling hills of Montauk have beckoned us today and we are off on our next design mission. This next home is a wonderfully robust one with sophistication at its heart and plenty of homely warmth all around. The home has been designed by the team of architects at Sa Da Architecture in Montauk. This 4300 square feet home has received a modern outlook, thanks to the wooden element and the open layout. Come and have a look at this home to know more.